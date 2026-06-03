Ask Polly

Ask Polly

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Tonyia's avatar
Tonyia
1d

Thank you to both IJCHM and Polly for this meaningful monumental work-of-art writings. I am going to say the Picasso of writings. Two of them - just like DS.

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1 reply by Heather Havrilesky
Angela Weisser Moore's avatar
Angela Weisser Moore
21h

Needed this today, as I struggle to go into my office and continue doing my weird, doesn't-make any-money-but-makes-me-happyy-shit. Also this --> WE MOVE AWAY FROM THE THINGS WE LOVE BECAUSE OTHER PEOPLE MISUNDERSTAND OUR RELATIONSHIP TO WHAT WE LOVE <-- is exactly how I feel about being a yoga teacher.

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