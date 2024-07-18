‘I'm Ready for Love But I Don't Know How to Start!’
Vulnerability requires surrender. Surrender takes practice. You start by savoring your conflicted, greedy soul.
Sunflower Landscape (1943) by Dorothea Tanning
Dear Polly,
I, a cis woman in my late 20s, come here as a longtime reader of your column. Thank you for everything you do.
I'm writing to you because I feel that while most parts of my life are good, there's one that's really not: I so want to have an active dating life that eventually leads me to love and par…