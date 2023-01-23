'I'm Returning to a Career I Hate!'
Are you patiently milking insights from this crisis, or panicking and telling yourself you need to make a huge decision very quickly?
Arcanum #7 (1970) by Helen Lundeberg
Dear Polly,
I've been a reader of yours for a long time, and really respect your philosophy on life and the insight you bring. Reading your responses to other people has made me feel heard and inspired. I'm hoping you can share a bit of your insight with me now, as I am currently at a loss.
It's been an eventful past co…