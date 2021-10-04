'I'm Unlucky in Love and It's Making Me Feel Hopeless'
Nothing is luckier than finally learning how to stand up for who you are and what you love.
Two Yellow Leaves (1928) by Georgia O’Keeffe
Dear Polly,
I have had a few years of very bad luck in love, and it is starting to make me feel hopeless.
I'm a 35-year-old writer who has achieved success in a lot of areas of life — I have a great job, great apartment, great friendships. But love keeps evading me, time and time again, always in new and shocki…