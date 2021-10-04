Two Yellow Leaves (1928) by Georgia O’Keeffe

Dear Polly,



I have had a few years of very bad luck in love, and it is starting to make me feel hopeless.

I'm a 35-year-old writer who has achieved success in a lot of areas of life — I have a great job, great apartment, great friendships. But love keeps evading me, time and time again, always in new and shocki…