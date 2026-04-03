Dear Ask Polly Readers,

CALAMITY!!!

Please bookmark askpolly.substack.com right now.

My domain name ask-polly.com appears to have been hacked in spite of the fact that it’s been registered with Bluehost for years, and isn’t set to expire until 2030. Suddenly my domain is pointing to another IP in spite of the fact that no settings have been changed and I still own the domain, according to Bluehost.

Here’s what’s confusing, upsetting, infuriating: My domain points to another Polly-related business.

BLUEHOST is pointing to this business, in spite of my dashboard still showing that I own the domain name. (Is Bluehost the worst? Yes. Do I want to set all custom domains on fire and move on without them? Also yes.)

The big problem is, if you want to Google an article you remember, you will get this Polly woman’s site some of the time, and you’ll get my archive some of the time. This will make it very difficult for people to find my work.

To be clear, YOU WILL STILL RECEIVE COLUMNS THROUGH EMAIL NO MATTER WHAT. I was working on a new column this morning and had to abandon it to investigate this problem, but expect two new columns next week. Stay tuned, because one of them is pretty unforgettable!

The bottom line is: Please use askpolly.substack.com from now on and search for articles there. And feel free to write to me at askpolly@protonmail.com at any time to express your ideas, thoughts, feelings, and of course, to send me advice letters.

Thank you for your patience!

Polly