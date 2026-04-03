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Joshua Fouts's avatar
Joshua Fouts
3d

It wouldn't be entirely inaccurate to say that you are in fact radically changing healthcare. I prefer to follow you here anyway. Anyway. Bummer. So sorry are having to deal with this bizarro nightmare of an event.

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1 reply by Heather Havrilesky
Zobot's avatar
Zobot
2dEdited

Bluehost is the absolute worst.

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1 reply by Heather Havrilesky
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