I’ve been thinking a lot about authenticity lately. I have a friend visiting town who has a very big personality. She wants what she wants, and says so. But she’s also surprisingly appropriate to the moment. She listens politely. She asks questions. She makes kind gestures.

Everyone I know loves this friend. I don’t think I’m going out on a limb in saying that SHE IS A LOT, but she’s been showing me that it’s fine to be a lot, as long as people can trust you to attune yourself to the conversation rather than rolling out your biggest fireworks, flashiest dance breaks, funniest punchlines, and most brilliant soliloquies.

I think you can already imagine that excessive firework displays are a major liability of mine. But I am also an ultramarathon listener. On mile 55, I continue asking pertinent questions and offering thoughtful solutions. I think on my feet. I never give up. I order pizzas and eat them while I’m still running… er, listening.

Lately I’ve noticed that this creates a tricky situation for me: I believe that listening closely and being exuberant are both important dimensions of my most authentic self. So when it comes time for me to run long conversationally, I expect to be indulged. In spirited social situations, I don’t just crave slacking off as a listener. I crave SHOWING off. I want to be weird and too much, and I want my friends to LOVE ME FOR IT.

To be fair, I’ve spent the past quarter century in LA, a city that’s filthy with show-offs. And ever since I moved back to my hometown in North Carolina, I’ve felt a little impatient with social niceties. I want everyone to be freakish and outspoken, so much so that I cringe when people say things like “Super quick story!” when they interject, like we’re all on timers and no one’s allowed to run long.

Nevertheless after three years here, I have to admit that my behavior is sometimes out of sync. Being my most authentic self isn’t always enjoyable to others. When I’m completely authentic, I look like a rapacious alien life form. I approach with bluster, believing that my enthusiasm will take this shindig to the next level, but all anyone else sees is bulging eyeballs, leathery green skin, and sharp teeth dripping with yellow slime.

I’m such an alien, in fact, that even when I’m just politely sipping my spritzer and nodding along, I am giving off SCARY INVADER FROM ANOTHER GALAXY vibes.

But also? People don’t want to see you overdoing it because there’s a deficit in another part of your life. They don’t want you asking to be indulged simply because you don’t indulge yourself enough from day to day. They want you to show up balanced and generous. They want you to react to the conditions on the ground with openness and interest. And sometimes, they want you to simply look around and say “I will do what they’re doing. I will be patient. I will watch and learn and save my comedic pyrotechnic tap routine for another time.”

***

THAT SAID, let me tell you frankly what my inner greedy baby and also my inner weirdo artist and also my inner barn-burning, moody fuckwit say about all of this: They think it fucking sucks. They think people should be able to run long, go big, be too much — particularly if those people have put in solid time on the listening front, are clearly generous and thoughtful, and show up for their friends no matter what.

My greedy baby and artist and fuckwit strongly believe that most of my friends need to consider becoming ultramarathon listeners themselves, and get ME on the phone for two hours when they sniff out a subtle emotional crisis edging into the picture. They also think my new East Coast friends should do what my West Coast friends often did, which was say things like “My favorite part of the night was when you imitated the Solid Gold dancers” or “Your puppet imitation of Ben Affleck was so good last night. I feel like you should just quit your job and do puppet shows from now on.”

But Los Angeles is a very different place. There are downsides to living among various types of entertainers and greedy babies and artists and ACTUAL, REAL-WORLD fuckwits. For sure, bruh, for sure for sure.

So it’s time for my greedy baby and my inner weirdo artist and my inner moody fuckwit put on their big boy pants and make an adjustment to the conditions on the ground here in the leafy green Southeast. We need to attune ourselves to our new environment. It’s not surrender. It’s not conformity. It’s just pragmatism.

It’s not like I’m hanging out with aloof, inhibited country club types here. All of my friends are total weirdos. They just have good manners and they like a lot of rapid give and take. Monologues are rarely encouraged unless the timing is exactly right.

And when I’m honest with myself, I recognize that one of the things I LOVE about my weirdo friends here is that they have such good manners. They are thoughtful and considerate. They ask good questions and they often remember the answers. They never back away from heaviness, and they don’t disappear. They’re actually pretty direct about their needs and desires. They’re grounded.

This is why my visiting friend fits in so well. She is a freak, but she’s a considerate freak. I need to learn from her, and from all of them.

***

Stubbornly refusing to learn doesn’t make you more authentic. It just makes you more frustrated and alienated. See that word? Your yellow slime might be the most authentic thing about you, but if you’re dripping it all over everyone you know and they don’t like it, it might be time to rethink your life choices.

More specifically:

Sometimes your most convincing, lifelong stories about what you want stand in the way of what you need. If you crave more attention or consideration in one setting, it might be a side effect of not asking for enough from trusted friends and partners in another setting. Ask for more from trusted friends first. Dare to be vulnerable one on one. Dare to admit that even though you are occasionally wise, YOU STILL KNOW NOTHING, JON SNOW. Even while you’re recognizing and voicing your needs (in some cases, reader, you are doing this for the first time, and it is difficult!), always remember that people work hard all day, juggle like a motherfucker, and do not always arrive to social occasions with a full tank and an enthusiastic-audience mindset. Sometimes people just want to eat a few snacks and chat about the weather, because literally everything else in their lives is big and heavy. Attuning yourself to others’ needs does not have to feel like surrendering yourself or abandoning yourself to their agenda. If it does, you might have a very difficult history of not being respected and heard, so you’re paranoid that these conditions will repeat themselves unless you ask for A LOT occasionally as a litmus test for how much people love you. Don’t test out your yellow slime repeatedly, believing that true friends will not cringe. Love the authentic chartreuse goo that flows straight from your soul with reckless abandon, but don’t expect everyone else to do the same.

If reading that last part makes you feel a little sad and lonely, just remember that every human alive is a greedy, moody fuckwit at times, they just manifest their grabby, needy, impossible selves in different ways. You are lovable, full stop — and so is that impossible baby-artist-freak that lives under your skin.

We are filled with goo, and it’s always oozing everywhere. But sometimes being an authentic mess or an authentic show-off isn’t that relaxing or useful. Occasionally we have ask ourselves, “Does this behavior serve me at all? Does it serve anyone else?” And we have to allow ourselves to be humbled, to listen, to question our oldest, most stubborn stories about who we are and what we deserve.

There isn’t one answer to every situation, every friendship, every great partnership. You can’t just invent a philosophy and follow it and ignore what other people need. Because everyone needs connection. Everyone. It’s not optional, no matter how vehemently we might tell ourselves that it is when we’re isolating ourselves. Even if you’re never lonely, you still need connection sometimes.

Life is compromise. And compromise might surprise you by making you feel even more alive. That’s what your inner herd of recalcitrant assholes needs to hear sometimes: “We are still lovable, but we need to simmer down and join the party on its own terms. Let’s try it their way for a minute. Let’s trust that when we’re learning and growing, even when it feels uncomfortable or scary, all of our horizons are expanding.”

***

That’s what authenticity is to me. It’s not becoming something precious and special that everyone admires, like a slab of marble or a hunk of gold. It’s not being the exact same person in every situation. It’s not even being painfully honest everywhere you go.

Authenticity is honoring yourself and others with equal sensitivity to the shifting conditions on the ground. When you are humbled, when you need to adjust your behavior, when you recognize that you’ve strayed from your ideals, those are the exact moments when joy is knocking on your door, asking to come in and light up your life in new ways.

Your most authentic self wants to breathe in this world and learn from the people you love, and grow and stretch and transform into something even more brilliant and alive. Your most authentic self craves humbling moments, scary lessons, painful realizations, because these things offer untold epiphanies and deeper connections.

Authenticity is balance. The ground is always moving under your feet. People are different from each other, and their needs change. Your needs change. Welcome the gifts of this unpredictable day and trust that when you love deeply in spite of your fears, you will be loved in return.

