Flower and Vase (1921) by Georgia O’Keeffe

Hi Polly,

First of all, love your column. I'm a man in my mid 30s and it's helped me understand myself, my wants, and the importance of standing up for both in some very real ways.

I've been with my partner for just about six years, but I'm someone who's also been through a torrent of family trauma throughout my l…