Ask Polly

Ask Polly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Asha's avatar
Asha
6h

I am here for this and for the Ottolenghi patties. I don't want to be that woman either, but since I hit middle age, my body hits me with a killer headache if I touch alcohol, coffee, or sugar, or mess with my sleep. Would love to hear from people who were non-exercisers who have managed to build exercise into their schedules in a sustainable and low cost way - this is what I find the most challenging.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kim's avatar
Kim
7h

I kind of needed this today. Thank you!

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Havrilesky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture