'My Boyfriend Dumped Me After I Got Out of the Hospital with Long Covid!'
You don't need dismissive resolutions. You just need to open your heart wider and trust yourself more.
The Ill Forgotten (1955) by Dorothea Tanning
Hi Polly,
I read your Tolerating Unknowns piece and am looking for a more specific mantra that I can recite while lying on the floor. You see, I’m several months out from a life implosion.
Some context: I spent most of 2022 and 2023 with long COVID. Last summer, I ended up in hospital as a result. A few weeks …