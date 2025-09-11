Ask Polly

Ask Polly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg S's avatar
Greg S
11h

Damn, this one hit me hard. I am also a baby brother to a couple of sisters and I also had a drinking problem, though not this severe. I also relate to the inescapable feeling that your family is judging you somehow or other.

Aside from the booze, imagine growing up and looking up to your sister, watching her do normal things like go to parties and have boyfriends and assuming you would be doing the same...and then not, because you don't know how to socialize the way she can. It can really make you feel like a fuckup. Like there are normal people and then there's you. How can you face your sister after this?

For me, I think having a full time job was the best deterrent to drinking. I'm sure the idea has been brought up with this guy. Still, I would speculate that part of the problem is he feels like the world doesn't need him to be sober. That any job he gets is would make him not an asset to society, just less of a burden. When you're the little one, nobody relies on you.

Now I have to decide if I'm going to delete everything I just wrote or actually click Post. 3...2...1...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Niki Walker's avatar
Niki Walker
9h

Woof. This sounds a lot like my family, but on a different timeline, if that makes sense. Avoidance is at the core of my family's biggest issues, and it's generational. It absolutely, without a doubt, hinders opportunities for REAL, meaningful connection. I can relate, and I am so sorry.

Last year, I checked myself into an intensive outpatient program for my mental health. I'm not positive, but I think they have similar programs for addiction. I hated it for the first few weeks, and then it started to click. I could see this type of thing being valuable for you and your brother, honestly.

The truth really can and will set you free. You just have to be brave enough to stay the course. And dust yourself off, again and again, when you have to start over again. Eventually, impossibly, even, it does get better.

Peace to you, your brother, and your family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Havrilesky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture