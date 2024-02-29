Memoires d’une touriste (1964) by Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

Is there a temptation so sweet as the ex?

It is that time of year where, out of the sludge of winter, the exes emerge. He sends a link, an article, doesn’t really want to talk, just banter and casually mention that he’s visiting my city in a few months. She sends a voice note, views my LinkedIn profile which automatically sends me an email (I mean REALLY), tells me she’s been thinking of me. I don’t know if some cosmic bat signal goes out to these fuckers on a schedule, but they’re punctual.

I have a recurring internal battle, which is that despite the fact that these people treated me with some specific and too-long-to-recount shittiness, I am so eternally tempted to meet up with them for coffee and ask how they’re doing and reopen my heart a tad, just enough to get (inevitably) disappointed by the reasons they are and will forever be an ex.

When I admit this temptation to a friend or therapist or journal, I feel like a fool! Other people ask me such brilliant and simple questions as “How do you think you’ll feel after you see them?” (sad, confused, nostalgic) and “What do you really want to get out of engaging with them?” (satiating morbid curiosity into how they’re doing, mostly). I don’t like my answers to those questions. I feel the obvious course of action in the realm of shitty exes is to not give into temptation. But.

I am so eager to be happily surprised by people in my life, Polly. I know that we are not always the best versions of ourselves, and I want to believe that we can grow and change and I want to believe that the shittiness of these people who I also cared for is not outweighing their capacity for sweetness. I have struggled to find the balance between believing people when they show me what kind of partner, friend, fling they’re willing to be and holding out the benefit of the doubt and meeting people where they’re at and all that. I can be hard and cold when I feel hurt, and I don’t want to pretend like I’m not vulnerable or don’t care for these people when, underneath hurt, there’s also a great deal of tenderness. I also know seeing an ex for coffee isn’t a make-or-break moment for these things I am trying to work on.

I just don’t get why this shit is still so hard. Some of these people I dated YEARS ago! I’ve journaled through nostalgia, anger, confusion at the happenings of the relationships themselves! I’ve had lots of dreams, some I analyzed and others too strange to even try! I don’t have things I need to get off my chest, I don’t think: with one ex, we’ve done a fair amount of rehashing and I have written plenty of cathartic letters I haven’t sent. I don’t wish to be back in those relationships or miss the sex or lack companionship or confidence. These days I’m in love, real love, for the first time ever with someone so incredible and easy and sexy and available. She is as mystified by my willingness to engage with my exes as anyone else I've told about this, but tells me she gets that there are certain people who along the way got and remain under our skin.

How do you know whether to answer when someone from the past comes knocking on your door? When is it okay to give second, third, fifth chances? What does it mean to know that you shouldn’t do something and want it, badly, anyway?

Tempted By The Fruit

Dear TBTF,

It’s not a cosmic bat signal that goes out to your exes, it’s a digital bat signal that goes to you every time someone looks at your LinkedIn profile. You’re absolutely devoted to obsessing about who’s still thinking about you, who’s still curious, who still cares, and who’s lost and gone forever.

And why do I get the feeling that a lot of these exes are self-involved and emotionally unavailable? They have to be, or else having an occasional coffee with them wouldn’t feel like such a high-stakes affair. You loved the challenge of trying to win them over, to get them to look past themselves and see you, to form them into a different sort of person through sheer force of will. You’re in love now, you’re making straight As inside your mind, but these exes are like the failed grades you made in middle school. You still want to retake the test and turn in the incomplete assignment.

Your exes are a symbol of inadequacy and rejection for you, and being around them is a way of feeling erased all over again. When you write, “I am so eager to be happily surprised by people in my life,” what you’re really saying is that you’re eager for certain people you know to be replaced by COMPLETELY DIFFERENT PEOPLE. You’re optimistic, sure, but you’re fixated on this idea that they might’ve become more loving, less egocentric, more open and expressive and available — and also, crucially, more appreciative and loving toward you.

In other words, you’re prone to magical thinking about anyone who’s ever rejected or neglected you. That kind of fantastical mindset tricks you into believing that you can control what happens next. It sends you back to the same hot stove to burn your hand over and over again. And some part of you craves the burn.

Some of us get off on feeling erased, being in pain, getting neglected. We avoid the good, solid parts of our life so we can obsess about the things that hurt, the times we’ve been ignored, the people we’ll never matter to, the ways we’ll never stack up. Maybe as a kid, you believed that if you worked hard enough, you could turn a hot stove into a warm hug. You love to work hard to be seen clearly, so much that working hard for love has a kind of nostalgic joy to it. When you try very hard to win someone over, you’re also savoring the romance of longing, the sweet melancholy of never having enough.

As someone who’s been there and has compassion for these traps (and for the hot stoves themselves, lol), I want to grant you access to all of those lively, invigorating emotions and sensations. It’s normal to crave them, honestly. The commonly held notion that obsession and longing are pathological or even humiliating gets my hackles up in defense of the obsessive, sure, but also in defense of the sensations AVOIDED by those who refuse to acknowledge the ocean of feeling living underneath their skin. We don’t become more robust and resilient by ignoring how we feel or by locking all doors to the past.

Strong feelings are a doorway to new discoveries about yourself. You don’t have to act on your feelings. You don’t have to have coffee and you don’t have to sleep with your exes, either. Is this some shadow feeling in the mix, and if so, why not say so? Why refer to them as “fruit” without explaining what you mean?

There are a lot of willful obfuscations in your letter, that’s not the only one. And when I encourage you to explore and indulge your feelings of attraction to past lives and hot stoves, at least internally, I’m also urging you to be extremely clear with yourself and also with your partner about the real power they have over you. I’m challenging you to be more precise with your words, and I’m also asking you to stop summing up people and relationships and feelings with a dismissive wave or derogatory words.

I think that’s the real power of these exes, in fact: They’re encouraging you to integrate your former failing, vulnerable, lost self into your new, A+, winning 24-7 self. Every time you want to talk to your partner or your friends about these visits from exes, you’re inviting approval-seeking self into the room and asking for compassion for that past self. You’re also asking for permission to indulge this romantic, passionate person who lives inside you, who daydreams in full color and forms poetry out of mundane chatter.

We all need ways of honoring how big life actually is, how huge it feels just to be breathing, just to be surviving in this exquisitely sad and gorgeous world for another day. So show some respect to the person who cares about this, even as you laugh at that person’s LOVE OF DIGITAL BAT SIGNALS.

I mean Jesus. I am never going online again. The internet is made of jacker trackers now. Oh wait, they’re called Tracker Jackers, actually. BUT ISN’T JACKER TRACKER MUCH MORE APT?

So this is my simple message to you: Do whatever you want with your time. If you want to see exes, see them. If you know they’ll make you feel like shit, say no to them. The seeing or not seeing them isn’t that high-stakes, is it? The high stakes are unfolding inside your body. You want to bring your romantic, overwhelmed, longing-addicted self into the room, You want to give her love without the compulsive, ashamed, addictive side effects. You want to say to yourself, and your partner, and the world, “THERE’S SO MUCH MORE HERE! LET’S FEEL ALL OF IT!”

The past doesn’t come back into your life as a footnote the way it might for other people. The past busts down your door, swaggering and singing and breaking things, and you remember who you were then, a soft, sad, silly person you keep writing off and rejecting these days. What if you let that silly fool live with you instead? What if you opened your heart to that fool? Her shittiness is not outweighed by her capacity for sweetness.

I’m using your words here on purpose. Do you see the irony, that you’ve been trying to erase your past self, but that person refuses to disappear? You want your exes to help you erase her, with their new admiration and approval, but instead you get erased. You get erased because your past self doesn’t WANT to become a COMPLETELY DIFFERENT PERSON. She wants to be who she is. She wants your respect and love. She wants you to feel everything she felt. She wants you to forgive her and forgive yourself for being flawed, for being needy, for wanting more, for caring too much.

No one else can save and redeem and approve of you. No one else knows what will make you feel whole and alive and on fire. Only you understand who you are, what you want, and what you love. You’re a person who likes to tell bulletproof stories about what you no longer want, what you’ve outgrown, what you’ve overcome, what you’ll never be again. But you hate to stand on unknown terrain and say

I’m not sure what this is about.

I don’t know why I care so much.

I don’t know what comes next.

No one likes these sounds, to be clear. Few people want to go there. But I want to tell you, as a fellow romantic who has somehow managed not to burn down her entire life with her imagination and her longing, that living in uncertain territory expands your ability to breathe in joy. Most of what I love about my life right now grew out of bewildering periods of not knowing much, and most of what I learned grew out of admitting how little I knew.

The best person who lives inside me is the one who refuses to pretend that she knows everything, refuses to explain everything to everyone, refuses to make her ideas and feelings and sensations sound typical and fine and mundane and safe just for other people’s comfort.

My fearful, vulnerable, failing nightmare past self is alive inside my skin, and when I give her my love, my horizons widen. When I let her show herself, I give others the gift of knowing that it’s okay to show how soft and afraid and passionate and confused you are. It doesn’t make me feel embarrassed to tell the truth anymore, because I don’t always feel compelled to explain WHY or HOW or WHAT COMES NEXT. My goal is to be unguarded, to let other people be exactly who they are, to notice and forgive neuroticism and fixations in myself and others, to make space for people to allow their WHOLE selves to play.

And to never use JACKER TRACKERS or be tracked by those motherfucking jacker jackasses!

Your path is your own. You can land wherever you want, and jack it to your heart’s content. You can become whoever you want and befriend whoever you want. I just want to encourage you to let your soft, rejected past self into the room, and give her your love, and watch how much she has to bring to your life today. You don’t have to feel ashamed of her. You can love her with all of your heart.

And when you do, your heart will expand. You’ll see that you were always whole. You were lovable then and you’re lovable now, and so is everyone else. Show them.

Polly

Thanks for reading Ask Polly! Your support makes free posts like this one possible.

Share