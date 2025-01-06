Zephirium apochripholiae (Windwort) (1997), Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

My father is sick. Really, my father is dying. Which is sad. Maybe? Because my father isn't, has never been, my dad.

He left my life before I was two. I didn't meet him again until I was in my late 20s. I feel pretty lucky with my childhood. My grandparents who raised me were the best…