Teddy Bear by Tim Lis

Hi Polly.

I'm writing to you about my best friend, who I met about 13 years ago when I was 19. I love her very, very much, but there are times I don’t always like her, and that bothers me. Maybe this is a normal feeling in any relationship, but I’m worried, because I met her at a time when I was unaware of my own issues, specifically…