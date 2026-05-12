'My Wife Loves Shitty Romantasy Books But She Doesn't Love Me!'
You don't have to share the same passions. You just have to respect and honor the truth.
Lovers (1923), Pablo Picasso
Dear Polly,
My wife and I are in a downward spiral lately and I’m finding it hard to pull out of it. When I try to connect or relate, it goes sideways and I’m surprised or frustrated or indignant. Even though it seems ridiculous, where I notice this the most lately is when we talk about books. We both enjoy listening to audiob…