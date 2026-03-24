'My Writing Will Never Matter, So Why Can't I Stop Trying?'
Writing is a battle against self-hatred. This is why it will always matter to you, whether your writing matters or not.
Seated Man (1915), Pablo Picasso
Dear Polly,
I hope this finds you well. I’m writing after coming back to your column recently. Your perspective is always delivered with candor and sincerity, and you talk a lot about the emotional side of the craft of writing, so I hope you might be able to offer some insight to what’s eating me.
I started writing stories …