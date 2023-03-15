'No One Likes My Anxious, Intense Self. Shouldn't I Fake It Instead?'
Once you confront the shame of being complex in a world that prefers simplicity, deeper connections become possible.
Grey Interior V (9181) by Helen Lundeberg
Dear Polly,
I spent a couple hours this morning binge reading your columns, and they've made me feel a lot better. I love the way you talk about the importance of being open and honest, feeling your feelings, taking up space, and not making yourself smaller to please others.
The problem is, I've been trying to do t…