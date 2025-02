Accueil (Welcome) (1958), Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

About a year ago, I began querying a novel I had been working on for nearly ten years.

Meanwhile, about 10 months ago, I was laid off from my job. It was a fun job, a niche storytelling job in journalism I loved and was good at. I was, however, pretty burned out, and so I took my severance and unemploy…