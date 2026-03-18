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Michele's avatar
Michele
12h

i graduated college with a degree in theater and moved to new york to direct (i no longer do because the instability of the lifestyle wasn't for me!), and my partner is a theater producer (who still has a non-theater day job for now but has so much more of a path success than i ever had in this field). it is an industry and a city of YEARS, not months. here's what i'd say:

- see everything - the stuff at underground east village theaters, the stuff on and off-broadway (here's a guide to cheap tickets, please share it far and wide): https://docs.google.com/document/d/1HdW4ZbLC69M-PmNt63I7WnFXMeKshSzUDs8mm-5wFyo/edit?tab=t.0#heading=h.jsvvzyfro96y

- meet everyone, shamelessly - you liked someone's work? email or dm them and tell them (they will not be weird about it i promise). importantly - you're not trying to "network" or "pick their brain," you're trying to make friends with other weirdos whose brain you like. it will take many times of getting an awkward coffee or pre-theater drink before you're actually in.

- get out of the coffee shop and take a job in a theater, even if it's ushering or marketing or something that seems unrelated to the artistic dept. you'll meet more people who are like you and start to build that community. (or, go the other way and get a day job doing something like SAT tutoring where you can make more an hour and therefore have to work less).

- move to somewhere cheaper (probably not manhattan), with roommates. it is possible to survive in the arts here, but not if you're trying to live the lifestyle your friends with corporate jobs have. that's ok - there are beautiful living arrangements with lovely people out there (try the listings project).

- i was lucky. i started to feel at home in new york immediately. i know people who never did, and some for whom it took years and are now lifers. it's not for everybody, and that's ok - but you don't know enough yet.

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2 replies by Heather Havrilesky and others
steph b's avatar
steph b
12hEdited

native new yorker here. i can only imagine how difficult the last seven months have been for the letter writer; financial instability can be all-consuming. that being said, a few flags popped up for me.

assuming i am reading this letter correctly, i feel like at least 90% of her problems, both financial and creative/cultural, stem from the fact that she LIVES in noho. noho is BEYOND EXPENSIVE. it's (i imagine, relatively speaking) a fine place to earn income as a barista. it is NOT a fine place to be among the "weird artists and freaks with no money" !!

most everyone there is a finance bro or trust fund baby. they probably comprise most of the clientele that patronize her cafe and that she hates. of course she does! it would be much easier to compartmentalize all this, and not project it onto every person she passes on the street, if she were to live somewhere that fits her personality, interests, and budgets better, so that she could at least have a different experience during her non-working hours.

i'm wondering whether she talks to her nascent network about her living situation, whether they have any advice, or whether they (or their friends!) might know of anyone looking for a roommate. if she doesn't feel like she can lean on those folks in that way, i'd instead focus on just getting the hell out of manhattan. the cliche is to move to bushwick, but even that's getting expensive these days. i recommend she look into queens. typically much cheaper rents, and INCREDIBLE food.

i wish her the best and i have every confidence NYC will unfold around her in the ways she hopes once she gets her financial situation under control.

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