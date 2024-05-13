Faith, Surrounded by Hope, Charity and Other Monsters (1976) by Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

I'm doing Julia Cameron's The Artist's Way (week one!) and one of the exercises is to write a thank you letter to someone who has been a champion of my creative self-worth. So that's what I'm doing here.

Almost exactly a year ago I sent you a letter about how I got my dream job and was moving cities and freaking the fuck out about it even though it was such good news. My anxiety and OCD were through the roof and inhibiting me from resting in the self-trust I knew was beneath the surface of all that trauma-noise and catastrophizing.

Your response (THANK YOU) was about saying no to those scary stories in order to say yes to the miracles that big changes sweep into our lives. You weren't saying to reject or pathologize those voices. You were suggesting that learning to navigate the dark meant noticing and gently saying no (or perhaps firmly saying fuck no) to them, and thus making room for the miracles and connection that wanted to come through. Anyway, I got your response ON my 40th birthday and it was a fucking miracle, a crystal of art that helped me believe what you were saying was true.

I cherished those words of yours, played with them, studied them, wrote about them, returned to them when I felt lost or lonely and dissociated. And I felt those things a LOT this year! But it's so funny, a couple of months in I was chastising myself for not having sedimented the work and exercise habits that were a (small) piece of advice in your letter. And then it hit me that the heart of what you were saying was really the opposite — forgiving myself over and over and DOING LESS was actually the point.

This is the kind of revelation I have to return to over and over (and over). But last night I was journaling and this came out: "You are fully awake and alive and this may be the best year of your life. Fear doesn't change that. Fucking up doesn't change that. Be where you are." I just checked and a couple words are off, but those are almost verbatim the last lines of your letter. Remembering those words like that was a powerful reminder, and I felt called to share it with you.

What I realized is that for all the dissociation and chaos and anxiety that inevitably showed up this year, I'm doing it. I've been a hot mess, and I've been open to miracles anyway. Today you wrote about time-travel and receiving wisdom from our former selves and I knew that I actually had to write and send this. Because so often we've been doing it all along, and the miracles we share with each other are the reminders that this is true.

Thank you Polly, for helping me believe.

Settling Into Self-Trust

Dear Settling Into Self-Trust,

Thank you so much for taking the time to write a follow-up letter. After 12 years of writing this column, I would love to publish as many of these as I can. I want to do this not as a way of bragging about the amaaaaaazing results my readers get from following my advice, but because I want everyone who ever stumbles on this column to understand one thing:

Life is a series of fumbles, accidents, mistakes, and miracles, but the only way you’ll recognize and celebrate the miracles is by forgiving yourself for the mistakes.

Every single time you turn a new corner, uncover a new truth, find inspiration, experience an epiphany, fall madly in love, grow incredibly strong for the first time, or even learn to commune with uncertainty in a real way, you’re also going to discover, sooner or later, that the struggle continues, and the struggle is real.

Being an animal is not about locating a place of rest and comfort and staying there forever. You can fantasize about eternal love that requires zero work and endless wealth that requires no effort, you can imagine being beautiful in beautiful places (to quote a current delusional fairy tale) and never feeling pain or anxiety or anguish for another moment of your life, but not only is the real, palpable, earned joy in life all about the struggle, but in order to feel real feelings instead of just bragging about how good everything around you looks (lol), you have to be fully engaged with that struggle, with your body and soul.

Engaging fully with the struggle of life means being vulnerable to what’s here. Being vulnerable to reality lives at the heart of feeling this day with all of your senses, and sometimes, yes, feeling a little more than you can stand — more fear, more hope, more desire, more sneaky ambitions, and more love for the frightened, heavily guarded humans around you.

By forgiving those overly-defended humans, you forgive yourself for doing too much, trying too hard, showing too much, and failing often. And you forgive yourself for your own absurdly complex defense mechanisms and evasions.

And by forgiving yourself for fucking up, over and over, you make it possible to slowly shift important habits in the right direction, to open your eyes to new possibilities, to open your heart to new miracles.

I think and write about how to live almost every single day, and I also fuck up almost every single day. Without compassion for my fuck ups, I wouldn’t be able to do this job reasonably well. There is nothing harder than waking up in a merciless stance toward myself, because it crushes my ability to use my brain in the ways I want to.

If I know that I’m angry at myself in the morning, and I don’t know how to snap out of it, sometimes I go outside as the sun rises instead of trying to write. I force myself to smell the fresh air, listen to the birds, and celebrate the fact that I’m still here even though my brain is telling me that I’m bad at life. If the bad feelings persist, I’ll give myself some time to pull weeds. This is my version of self-indulgence now, weirdly enough. Doing physical labor, even light tasks, is a gift to myself, decadent because I don’t have to solve any problems or think of new ideas. Sometimes I call friends while I work, and other times I listen to a book, and other times I just space out.

I do this because I recently discovered something: My brain wants to space out more, because I’ve spent over a decade now thinking way too hard about everything.

See how my biggest gift — inventing a path through the darkness for others — also sometimes warps into a form of torment? That’s a true testament to the continuing struggle of being alive! You fix something and suddenly your FIX needs fixing.

And see how my biggest torment — an enormous yard full of weeds that I can’t escape thanks to current interest rates, even if I wanted to — also sometimes warps into a giant gift? That’s a true testament to the discovery of new miracles! You create a big, arguably stupid, irrational problem for yourself, and suddenly engaging with that huge, dumb problem is the very thing that brings you the most satisfaction.

If you don’t understand that continued engagement with hard work and struggle and even pain and despair can bring you unexpected delight, you’ll back away from new sources of contentment and connection without realizing it.

So I want to thank you sincerely for sending me this follow up letter, which is a wise nod and wink to all of the above. No matter how hard you work or how wise you are or how joyful you feel or how many answers you feel you uncover at once, gifts can transform into curses now and then. But if you keep forgiving yourself and the world for its twisted, confusing, mysterious ways, curses will sometimes become gifts.

By publishing more letters like yours, I hope that I can provide a regular reminder to anyone who lands here that, in spite of the necessarily reductive nature of an advice column, the key to falling in love with this world over and over again is to learn to tolerate struggle, tolerate fuck ups, tolerate weakness, and to remain engaged and attached in spite of everything.

Remaining attached takes hard work for most of us. It means allowing people to be obnoxious and stupid and also very boring at times. It means allowing ourselves to fail and feel impatient and overwhelmed. Remaining attached requires continuing to gently bend your bad habits into good ones without breaking yourself in half in the process. Remaining attached means working hard and noticing improvements you make and feeling very, very proud of those improvements. But remaining attached also means noticing fear, decline, warping, drifting, avoidance, anger, anxiety, and neuroticism as they sprout up everywhere in spite of your best efforts to ELIMINATE ALL OF THESE EMOTIONAL WEEDS FOREVER AND EVER!

You don’t get to clear your life of struggle once and for all. No one does. The best things sometimes become the worst things. Your fears will subside and then return. There is not one clear and easy path forward through any dark forest. You will have to invent new ways to navigate new terrors. When people say those terrors are behind them, you can envy their happy ignorance, but don’t believe in their easy answers, because real, sustained joy is never about permanent rest and comfort.

To feel palpable, sustainable, delicious, passionate love for this world, you must feel love for struggle itself.

Joy lies in a deep, cellular-level understanding that every victory is necessarily temporary, and unknown defeats lie ahead, and all of this -- even the disasters, even the heartbreaks, even the deaths, even the inescapable end of your own story – it all adds up to a sublime acceptance of this mysterious world. It adds up to falling in love with this doomed universe all over again in spite of the heavily guarded forts you’ve constructed in order to protect against exactly that.

It's impossibly hard to be alive and be happy. Invest in the struggle anyway. Because when you are invested with your heart and your soul, when you accept that hard work and disappointment are inevitable, you open yourself up to the sublime.

So say it again, today and every day: You are fully awake and alive and this may be the best year of your life.

Polly

