'People Don't Like Something About Me!'
You don't have to change who you are, but you *should* change the defensive, anxious stories you're telling yourself.
The Drop of Water (1964), Jane Graverol
Hi Polly,
In the last few months, I've realized something. Everyone is a Venn diagram. Everyone is a combination of millions of factors and various things that make them unique. Each of these things is a circle that makes up this Venn diagram, and where all of those circles meet, there's a person, unique in their ow…