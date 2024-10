Fête Champêtre (1944) by Dorothea Tanning

Yesterday I went to my pottery class but I was too tired to trim my pottery. Exhaustion made me impatient, and impatience made me rush my work.

But my bad mood was informative: As I sorted through all of the pottery I’d made in the class, I realized that I didn’t want to trim or glaze most of it. Why waste time, e…