Holopherne (1961), Dorothea Tanning

Life in America feels terrible at the moment. There’s an angry monkey in the control tower, pressing random buttons to see how much money he can save and how many people it kills. Does it kill the right kinds of people? Does it hurt those who are already suffering, already powerless? No worries, then. Will it increase inflation, crush the economy, speed up global warming, increase climate disasters, lead to unchecked pandemics, destroy an already-struggling education system, erode already-crumbling infrastructure, encourage hate crimes, and eliminate countless public services and safety regulations? As long as the rich get richer and the same criminals maintain power indefinitely, then it’s worth it.

Even if you don’t read the news, even if you sidestep all political discussions for the sake of your own piece of mind, that practice won’t keep you safe and calm indefinitely. Just eight days into the new ‘administration’ (Can we even use such a dignified word for the recklessness we’re witnessing?), millions of Americans are flat-out panicked about their livelihoods, their futures, their health, and their overall survival.

I don’t write about politics that often anymore. I spent years sounding off anywhere and everywhere, and it became exhausting and unsustainable. But at this dire moment, it’s tough to write about, you know, MEDITATING THROUGH IT.

We’re going to need a lot more than meditation to get through this year. Those with large hearts and open eyes on all points of the political spectrum are going to need help to navigate what comes next. There will be new threats, new fears, new anxieties triggered every few days. If you don’t want to feel like a lightning rod in a thunderstorm, you’re going to have to find a way to prevent every new jolt from setting your brain on fire. That means that most of us have to proactively aim for a level of emotional and mental health that’s impossible to maintain without steady effort.

And honestly, it’s not enough to step back and calm yourself down or even to make a plan of action for pushing back against the merciless tides around us. Lots of journalists and activists will be telling us what’s at stake and then giving us ways to take action. Many writers and experts will be advising us on how to get some distance from the chaos, how to calm our fears, how to put things in perspective.

What I want to emphasize in this column this year is that you have to make a commitment to your own happiness in order to keep your compassion alive and help others in meaningful ways. Contrary to popular belief, you can witness suffering and take action to alleviate suffering without believing that it’s your moral duty to suffer in sync with others.

Sensitive, compassionate people often view their independent stores of resilience, ebullience, imagination, and strength as a kind of hoarding. They might not understand this consciously, but subconsciously they associate their onboard optimism, their big dreams, their tenacity, and even their pleasure with selfishness. Finding joy in a time of sorrow doesn’t feel like an option for them. It’s more righteous to mourn, to stay attuned to the darkness ahead, to stay hypervigilant, and to greet each new assault to the senses with rage and fear.

But if you allow yourself to be ruled by shame and anxiety this way, eventually you’ll break down and make an impulsive grab for joy through escapism or addiction or obsession. Your subconscious shame and self-hatred will send you in pursuit of some self-destructive, immersive experience or relationship that’s unsustainable. If you unknowingly punish yourself in the face of despair, shame will drive your bus into a brick wall.

Of course, there’s also the complete opposite approach, but it has perils of its own. Those who’ve grown increasingly anxious, and depressed from attuning themselves to the world’s suffering sometimes (understandably!) isolate themselves from the outside world, emotionally and mentally. The challenge there is to prevent the callousness and mercilessness around you from sinking in slowly and making you callous in turn. Detachment is a fundamental skill, but it demands awareness, openness, and flexibility from us in order to prevent it from curdling into alienation and indifference.

In other words, right now, we all have to do HARD THINGS. We have to balance our concern for this world with an ability to step back. We have to infuse our struggles and efforts to help others with imagination and optimism. We have to shamelessly integrate our passions and desires into this darkness, finding ways to combine what we love and enjoy with what we fear and dread.

My job this year is to make sure that every single person who reads this column is reminded regularly that joy isn’t a crime against those who are suffering. You can’t let this belief seep into your subconscious mind without noticing it. Every opportunity to dance, to seek pleasure, to love with an open heart, to create freely, to show yourself without shame, and to celebrate what you are makes you stronger and more helpful to this struggling world. When you love, you create room for more love. When you give freely, you encourage generosity in others. When you speak honestly, you make space for more honesty.

Believing in your own joy and imagination, trusting and building on your huge dreams: these are good for the world, today and every day. Never let anyone tell you that you need to remain in a state of anxious mourning in order to take action for those who are suffering. Never let anyone confuse your enthusiasm for life with indifference or selfishness.

Women in particular are often portrayed as selfish whenever they seek their own paths without shame. No matter what your gender is, you can be a leader without pretending you’re responsible for the ambient shame floating through every room. You can be direct and assertive and savor your own wells of passion without matching the mercilessness around you. You don’t have to placate or make adjustments when other people’s misunderstandings and misconceptions of you warp and distort our pure intentions.

But during the chaotic year ahead, you’ll need to know who you are, what you love, and what you believe in. You’ll need to trust your path, and you’ll be forced to revisit the big picture of your life often. Don’t hide out inside your shame and your fears, delaying this reckoning when it knocks on your door. Remaining in an anxious crouch or a dejected slump or an enraged knot won’t serve anyone.

Don’t surrender to despair or hide behind it. Dare to question your emotional habits. Ask yourself if you’re more attached to your sadness than you are to your potential joy. Ask yourself if you often use the world’s crises as an excuse to turn your back on understanding your biggest dreams, your truest passions, your vision for the future, and your purpose on the planet. Are you afraid to feel hope?

I don’t blame you for that. It’s normal and natural to feel like hiding, to feel afraid, to feel exhausted and lonely and angry and sad.

But my job this year is to encourage you to stay hopeful, and to feed the love inside your body so that it can be shared with this struggling world. I want to be realistic about how hard that is for so many of us right now. But I want to make sure that my own despair never overshadows my belief in the raw stores of joy that live inside every one of us at all times. We’re here to feel joy, and to love each other as much as we possibly can. Don’t forget it.

