Jack-in-the-Pulpit No. 3 (1930) by Georgia O’Keeffe

I’ve always thought of myself as someone who had to earn her way into other people’s good graces. My core self was too embarrassing, too weird, and too insecure to be loved, so I’d need to be clever and charming and delightful just to get people to tolerate me. As a former Catholic, I also felt that it …