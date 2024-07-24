All Is Illusion, Maybe (1973) by Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

This post (Being Sensitive and Emotional Isn’t Easy) was so timely. Thank you times a hundred for writing it. I have hidden my sensitivity, led with it, bludgeoned others and myself with it, tried to fit it into boxes — forever. You're right. Learning how to wield the tool of sensitivity is NOT easy. It makes me happy to know that there are other humans who know how it feels to live in a body and brain like this. I'm a scientist and write a monthly piece on how ecology relates to the human experience, and this month I actually researched sensitivity: to better understand its nature, genetics, and evolutionary advantage.

I'll spare you the citations and scientific prose, but here are three takeaways I learned. I share them to paint a richer, more valuable picture of this trait that is so often antagonized in our culture.

In every ecosystem there are Indicator Species that are, effectively, "too sensitive.” They are deeply and quickly impacted by minor environmental changes. Scientists closely measure their populations specifically — like a vital sign — to understanding of the health of the overall ecosystem. They act like the canary in the coal mine for biologists to know when something is wrong that may affect everything else in the future. Sensitivity is not just subjective. It is also becoming objective. There is a growing body of research that is showing the genetics of SPS (sensory processing sensitivity), a trait that indicates high levels of environmental sensitivity. It has been correlated with traits like ASD, anxiety, depression, higher levels of emotional processing, ability to read others' emotions, and more. It's estimated that 10-20% of studied human populations contain the SPS trait. (As such, maybe we can imagine caring for ourselves in the way that other genetic predispositions require: like fair skin needing sunscreen; sensitivity needing to find the people who want to (to your points) talk it out, reassure you that they love you, learn more and more about themselves.) The evolutionary benefits of having highly-sensitive individuals in your community cannot be overstated. These were people that first noticed environmental changes in taste, smells, sounds, lights; emotional states, potential conflict and danger. These were people who could sense and warn their communities. (My unproven guess is that they were also probably the storytellers, the healers, the guides that led others through the darknesses of being human.)

I do *not* intend for this science to replace or validate the experience of being sensitive and emotional simply by putting numbers and studies behind it, but only to bolster the truth of what you highlighted, and what many of us in the comments already know: sensitivity is a reality that many of us can't imagine living without. In ecology, sensitivity is highly valuable. In Earth systems, sensitivity is highly valuable. Probably in human communities of millennia past, sensitivity was highly valuable. I have to believe that at this moment in time, when we are encouraged to be mechanistic, it is simply being overlooked for the gift that it really is.

As always, Polly, thank you for your advice — for how to navigate the world with this constitution, your encouragement to resist changing ourselves, and lead with love, bravery, honesty, compassion. <3

Sarah Quirk

Dear Sarah,

When I read your words (originally posted as a comment on Monday’s column), I knew I needed to share them with every single Ask Polly reader. Because so many of us have fallen into the habit of viewing our vibrant, compassionate, adaptive core selves as a liability. And for many of us, our joy, our talents, our ability to love deeply, and our optimism in the face of enormous challenges have all been buried under years of working hard to fit in with a world that distrusts honesty, vulnerability, and even raw enthusiasm itself.

Even though most of us have encountered terms like Highly Sensitive People before, there’s something so moving and poignant about recognizing just what a big chunk of the population suffers from the alienation and misunderstandings inherent to being extremely emotional and attuned to tiny changes in the environment. Personally, I’ve worked so hard my whole life to turn down the volume on my emotions, to divest from my passions, to mask my exuberance, to back away from my empathy for others, and even to stop noticing things. So when I read your description of how sensitive people can serve as early warning systems for groups, I immediately flashed back to countless times I’ve sensed some struggle in a family member or some danger out in the world. But my efforts to show my concern or warn others were so often encountered as intrusive or alarmist.

There was even a time when I would lock in on someone at a party and understand so much from just a handful of words, but when I tried to let the person know that I could see them and understand their pain, they would grow suspicious. I mean, OF COURSE they would! That’s totally natural! But it’s still sad to remember how often my core, sensitive, attuned self — which felt like the source of everything joyful and exciting inside me — was misunderstood or rejected.

Sensitive emotional people are misread all the time. And when we try to mask our sensitivity and blend in with the more cautious, withdrawn humans around us, we always run the risk of coming across as conflicted, off-kilter, or untrustworthy. That makes sense, because when we’re behaving like everyone around us, we aren’t being completely true to ourselves. We’re working too hard to mute the best parts of who we are.

I don’t have easy answers for these challenges, but I do know that at the very center of this picture lies SHAME. You accumulate shame when the world doesn’t understand you, or misinterprets your enthusiasm, or rejects your efforts to connect. And then you carry that shame around with you without knowing it, allowing it to dull your perception and drag down your mood.

In my opinion, shame is the primary source of most people’s depression. Because shame takes sadness — a useful, informative, and attuned emotion that enriches everyday life — and warps it into self-hatred and anxiety. When we blame ourselves for our own sadness (which is natural and useful and good!), we struggle to enjoy and celebrate ourselves and the world around us. Instead of savoring the delights of our core, sensitive self — that raw enthusiasm, that desire to create and express and build things, that drive to connect and show ourselves to others — we reject those delights and reject our core self along with them.

Shame makes us view our greatest strengths as weaknesses and liabilities. Shame teaches us to distrust all of the exuberance and electricity that lives inside us. Shame tricks us into believing that who we are is bad and untrustworthy and messy and broken.

Unfortunately, those who are ruled by shame find it all too easy to reinforce shame, fear, and distrust in others, to tell us that the only way we can survive is by hiding and burying our core selves and mimicking the indifference, rigidity, and numbness of the outside world.

If there’s one thing I want to accomplish with Ask Polly, it’s to spread the message that life doesn’t have to be that way. You don’t have to give up on your brilliant, loving, exuberant core self. You don’t have to turn your back on the joy that’s alive inside your cells, that’s waiting for you to wake up and feel how much of the sky and the stars belong to you. Your desire, your passion, your expansive mind, and your enormous heart have been lying in wait for too long.

You can get it back. All you have to do is open your eyes and start noticing things again. All you have to do is listen to your big heart. All you have to do is dare to believe that you are brilliant and lovable exactly as you are. You are spilling over with love. You have so much to give this world. Never stop believing in what you are.

Polly

Sincere thanks to everyone who reads Ask Polly. Your support has made my life so much better. And big, big thanks to Sarah Quirk, whose newsletter Reminders For Humans is my new favorite thing.

