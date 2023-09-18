Shame is a Side Effect of Desire
When everything feels embarrassing, sometimes it's just a sign that you're prioritizing joy, maybe for the first time ever.
Still Life with Folded Paper (1961) by Helen Lundeberg
Every now and then, everything feels embarrassing. You might’ve had that feeling when you were exactly 13 years old and eventually it went away. But then you’re 43 and it comes back out of nowhere. Your pants are embarrassing. No one wears these anymore. Your hair is embarrassing. How do other people…