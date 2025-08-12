Ask Polly

Oh god, around my weight. I gained a lot of weight extremely quickly and it’s a daily battle against shame telling me I’m not allowed to see friends, date, ride public transit, leave my house, etc. A win would be not waking up and ~loving my body~ but waking up and thinking about something else for a goddamn change.

Shame keeps me in routines that no longer serve me because it stops me from making new experiences. Shame holds me up to standards that I don't even logically believe in. Shame buries my desire for love, connection, friendship until I falsely believe that I could live without them. Shame makes my life very dull and then berates me for how dull my life has become.

