The Avant-garde (1966) by Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

My girlfriend and me have been together for almost five years. A year ago she told me she wants to try for kids, as she was 32. I had to confess I wasn't ready yet. Not because I don't want to be a father, I do very much, but because deep down I've always carried a small clump of doubt about our relat…