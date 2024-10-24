'Should I Commit to My Girlfriend?'
If you've never committed to yourself or told the whole truth about what you want and expect, you'll always blame others for blocking your truest desires.
The Avant-garde (1966) by Dorothea Tanning
Dear Polly,
My girlfriend and me have been together for almost five years. A year ago she told me she wants to try for kids, as she was 32. I had to confess I wasn't ready yet. Not because I don't want to be a father, I do very much, but because deep down I've always carried a small clump of doubt about our relat…