‘Should I Continue to Do a Job I Love Within a System I Hate?’
Most jobs exist within terrible systems. Learning to relish every minute of your life as much as you possibly can is your first and most important job.
Les Intrigues de Pekin (1968) by Dorothea Tanning
Dear Polly,
I really enjoy reading your column and I love your style of writing, which has inspired me to use capital letters in my journal WHENEVER I HAVE SOMETHING REALLY IMPORTANT ON MY MIND.
I’ve been meaning to ask for your advice for some time now, for a problem which probably boils down to this: Shou…