Death and the Maiden (1953) by Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

A lifetime of challenging decisions and restarts has led me to, now, the peak of life-changing decisions and new beginnings.

My partner and I have been together for three years now. There is a sixteen-year age gap between us, and lately, I have begun to see how being in such different stages of life can be problematic when trying to sustain something long-term. We are both ready to leave the state that we have been residing in for the past twenty years. There is of course something so enticing and exciting about a fresh start, a new area of the country, new people to meet, and places to explore. On this, he and I are both in alignment. We are tired of the weather and accompanying seasonal depression where we live and the increasing cost of living without the quality that should come with that. Here's the problem: he and I want to move to two entirely different states.

Back in October, we went on a trip to the state he has had his eye on moving to. We stayed there a little less than a week, with old friends of his who are also in his age group. We had a nice time. I enjoyed visiting a place I had never been and experiencing the "culture" of a new part of the country. Did I feel the immediate urge to move there though? No. My partner, however, returned home full throttle on his plan to move to this state as soon as he possibly could. His obsession is only moving to this state, and how wonderful everything will supposedly be once we get there. He sends me all the surrounding attractions and house listings on a daily basis. Meanwhile, instead of increasing my excitement, his intense fixation on this state has made me markedly more and more uneasy. Why couldn't I get as excited as him? I, like him, am ready to leave our area and start over somewhere new. I should be jumping for joy at the idea of having a partner who wants to move with me and begin our lives together having new adventures, traveling, and exploring.

I, on the other hand, want something else. I have been feeling a stronger and stronger pull to the state that my family has all ended up in. It's not the state where I was born and raised; it's just the state that my sister and my parents now live in, all together in the same city. My sister is married and has a baby now. My parents are getting older and facing more health problems. I've lived away from them for the last twenty years and now, all I want is to be near them. I want to see my nephew grow up, seeing as children aren't something that seem to be in the cards for me, being in my thirties and dating someone in his fifties. I want to be available to my parents when they need me. I want familial support, something I've only had at a distance during extremely painful and formative years of my life. And all I see when my partner talks about moving to this new state is isolation. I will be his accessory, his introverted girlfriend/wife who flashes pained smiles when he makes jokes in company, who doesn't have a voice of her own, who is steamrolled and goes along with whatever he wants because he's now happily living HIS dream. I will have a hard time making friends, being a shy, childless woman in her thirties in an area of the country where having children is an expectation. I will be isolated and lonely and socially dependent on him. And I'm terrified.



I told him already about my desire to move to this state where my family is. He dismissed it almost immediately. Wrote it off as a non-option for him. We fought about it and he said he was moving to the state he wanted to and that's that. There's no compromise, there's no consideration of what I want to do — if I want to move to this state where my family is then we're done. I dropped it, and he continued on his path toward getting us to his dream place. Since this fight, I have been going along verbally with his logistics planning while inside I'm screaming because of how disparate our goals have become.

There are other cracks in the foundation. I moved in with him three months ago and have been less than happy sharing a space with someone else. I am starting to think that maybe I'm one of those women who's better off on her own. I am a late bloomer in almost every sense of the word — professionally and otherwise. I have spent my adult life leaning on men to help keep me standing up financially. But I have mostly lived alone and I love living alone and miss it. Maybe I wouldn't miss it so much if I felt like I was with the right person. But when I think about what would make me happy right now, it's packing my cats up and driving across the country to the state where my family is and setting myself back up in my own apartment again and only answering to myself. It's being able to take adventures whenever I want on my terms. It's leaving my dishes in the sink overnight if I feel like it. I realize that living with someone requires compromises, but I'm afraid if I give in to him and move to this state he wants to be in I will be compromising my entire self. On the other hand, with the state of the world today, does throwing away a social and financial safety net make sense? Does discarding someone who loves me, albeit in the way he wants to love me, seem insane? I have had an impossible time trusting myself to make good decisions because so many of them have ended up being the "wrong" ones. How do I know what's right, other than my very strong gut feeling that I want to be near my family and not with this man who loves me but not the way I want to be loved?

What's the answer here, Polly?

A Lost Nomad

Dear Lost Nomad,

Your letter is a time machine.

Now I’m standing in the kitchen of my older boyfriend’s rented house, and he’s telling me that I’m doing it wrong again. I’m wrapping food in plastic wrap the wrong way. Everything in the fridge is wrapped incorrectly, in fact, and it’s driving him crazy. People who work in restaurants know these things, he says with an edgy chuckle.

“It’s wrapped tightly, and it’s in a Ziplock bag,” I say. “It’s not like the cheese is exposed to the air.”

“Ah, but you don’t neeeeed a Ziplock, that’s the thing!” he says triumphantly, with a strained smile on his face. “You just need to wrap it the right way!”

Every conversation with this man has the same moral: I need to change. I need to learn what compromise means. I need to pay more attention. I need to stop allowing my feelings to cloud my principles. I need to fold shirts the right way, dry dishes the right way, discuss our differences the right way.

I am lectured on the meaning of the word collaborate. I am told that I’m acting just like his ex-wife, who was too dumb and too stubborn to understand a thing he said.

“I just want to decide what we’re doing this summer,” I tell him one afternoon.

“Do you want to decide, or do you want to choose?”

“What do you mean?”

“Decide implies passively picking between two bad options. Choose is an action word that means proactively embracing what you truly want.”

Trying to talk to him was like trying to walk in a fun house where the walls are made of mirrors and the floor is shifting under your feet. He expected me to follow his random semantic distinctions, his random desires, his random views of the world, which he liked to believe were righteous and important and principled.

But there was nothing honorable about his fun house. All he did was assert his own desires while ignoring mine. He wielded flimsy concepts from bad self-help books like weapons. He held forth and interrupted and reconfigured the parameters of every discussion or argument. He growled and grumbled and gaslit me into the ground. He was temperamental and imperious and unpredictable. I became increasingly passive and apologetic. I decided that I was the difficult one. I would need to change.

Every night when I went to bed, I asked myself to do better: Be more positive. Be less stubborn. Be more compassionate. Learn to compromise.

But I wasn’t learning how to compromise. I was learning how to disappear.

And the whole time, my gut was telling me to pack up my bags and move out immediately. My gut was saying, “NOT ONLY DON’T YOU LOVE THIS MAN, YOU DON’T EVEN LIKE HIM.”

This is just one of countless reasons that viral age-gap essay in The Cut made me roll my eyes so many times that eventually my eyeballs fell out onto the floor and rolled under the couch. The idea that following a rich man around and complying with his desires is the secret key to happiness couldn’t be more ludicrous. My older ex was always broke and I never cared that much about being rich, so obviously my values are different than the author’s. But I do know how it feels to disappear in plain sight for the sake of a domineering older man. It feels more awful — more physically and emotionally disempowering and disturbing than I can do justice to here.

It’s a real testament to our culture’s fixation on status and wealth that anyone could trick themselves into believing that becoming someone’s intelligent pet and dissolving into luxurious backgrounds of their owner’s choosing is a powerful and exciting way of life. Personally if I wrote something that deluded, urging other people to mimic my bad choices, I would — in the words of Rusty Foster — “walk into the sea and begin a new life in Poseidon’s kingdom.”

Although the author is only ten years younger than her husband (and I was only eleven years younger than my older boyfriend), my very opinionated opinion is that when there’s a big power differential in a relationship, that creates major problems. If both partners are aware of these challenges and they work hard to hammer out a more egalitarian arrangement, then the gaps can be bridged.

But if the more powerful partner — maybe he’s older, maybe she’s wealthier, maybe they have more social status, maybe she’s more successful, maybe he’s more aggressive about his needs — doesn’t work hard to fix those imbalances and steady those shifting fun-house floors, then the less powerful partner will feel increasingly dependent, weak, confused, anxious, and depressed. And the longer you live that way — without a voice, without options, without a life of your own — the more difficult it can be to dig your way out. You’re too afraid.

Ironically, feeling very lonely within a relationship can make you feel increasingly terrified of being alone. But being alone isn’t nearly as scary as being lonely and trapped with someone who doesn’t respect your needs or listen to you or treat you like an equal.

When silencing your real desires and apologizing repeatedly is the only way to get along with someone, you grow smaller and quieter without noticing it.

That’s where I think you are right now. That’s why, when you imagine living alone but close to your family, you feel unexpectedly excited. It’s not necessarily that you’re a person who will always want to live alone, or a person who is incapable of sustaining long-term romantic relationships. You just feel that way right now because where you live now feels absolutely awful — and for a good reason!

YOUR PARTNER ACTS LIKE YOU’RE NOT THERE AT ALL.

He makes plans and ignores your wishes. He expects you to fold yourself into his life quietly, without making a fuss about anything. And when you get up the courage to tell him what you really want, he doesn’t slow his roll for a second. He tells you, “If you want to move to the state where your family lives, then we’re done.”

This man could be richer than God and I’d say get the fuck out of there immediately. Twenty years from now, you’re still going to be smart, attractive, interesting, and yes, you will have a sex drive, and you’ll be stuck in a state you don’t love with a grumpy 75-year-old nightmare of a man you don’t love because HE NEVER GAVE A FUCK ABOUT WHAT YOU WANTED IN THE FIRST PLACE.

Pack up the cats and go. It will feel great to move into your own place, trust me. When I finally broke up with my older boyfriend, I wasn’t even sad about it. I had been afraid of being alone and afraid of facing the future for so long. But once I started packing my stuff, the future looked brighter and less scary than ever. And the night everything was unloaded into my new apartment and my friends drove away, I danced in my new living room. I couldn’t believe how good it felt, to be on my own again. No more tiptoeing around a grumpy dick! No more feeling self-conscious about everything I did! No more apologizing for being a regular, flawed human!

That man was a gift to me, honestly. Because whenever I take a time machine back to his rented kitchen, I feel so incredibly grateful that I didn’t get stuck there forever. My life since then has felt joyful and free and relaxed, because I don’t settle for disinterest and disrespect anymore.

Your partner has taught you a lot about what you will and won’t settle for from now on. As you drive to your new apartment with your cats, as you cook dinner for your sister and her baby and your parents, I want you to thank your lucky stars you met that guy in the first place. You’ve learned so much. And you’ll never live that way again.

Polly

Thanks for reading Ask Polly! Send your letters to askpolly@protonmail.com.

