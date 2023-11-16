Stop Calling Yourself a Narcissist!
Intense, sensitive, emotional people are often misunderstood. Try to tolerate misinterpretations, but resist the urge to misunderstand yourself.
The Mirror (Enigma) (1934) by Helen Lundeberg
The omnipresent focus on narcissism is starting to bug me these days. Every week, I run into another article on fifteen more ways to identify a narcissist, and the list often includes items like “talks endlessly about their feelings,” “envious of others,” “fixated on romantic fantasies,” “believes they’re spe…