'The Best Choice Is To Soften!'
'If you had told me at any point that was the great goal of my life, I would have told you to fuck right off.'
Frontispiece (1991) by Dorothea Tanning
This week I want to focus on gratitude. If you feel grateful for something — or a few different things — please send a letter to askpolly@protonmail.com and I’ll publish a new one each day.
Dear Polly,
I've come fairly recently to your work and it seems to be right on time because you so often remind me that in the f…