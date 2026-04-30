Ask Polly

Ask Polly

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Amy Klein's avatar
Amy Klein
11h

do not laugh at me but i actually thought YOU DREW hte apple at the top of the email. like you'd improved at it, and this is what you came up with. only after i read the whole thing did i look back and see it was PICASSO. i know that is beside your whole point burt HAHAHA.

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KL's avatar
KL
9h

I'm a professional artist with an art degree and I HATE having people tell me how to draw. Every time I take a class, it's a battle. I'm always like...ok, that's how YOU draw, but what does it have to do with me?

I've managed to pick up a few tricks from teachers here and there over the years, but most of my career has been choosing to be bad at art my own way rather than be good at art someone else's way.

Polly, I think the people who are commenting saying "you could be good at drawing with a different learning approach" are technically correct, but also wrong about something important. If someone truly desires to draw, and if drawing was their true medium, they would already be drawing. Nothing could even STOP them from drawing. It's like you with writing. Somehow it always happens, in some form. Obviously there are some people who pick up sketching as an enjoyable/meaningful hobby later in life, but there's always something a bit contained about that kind of art which doesn't appeal to me. I love the art that is so desperate to come out, it's happy to be wrong while it does it.

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