From the Zen Chapel comes that song by Liszt (1991) by Dorothea Tanning

This week I want to focus on gratitude. If you feel grateful for something — or a few different things — please send a letter to askpolly@protonmail.com and I’ll publish a few new ones each day this week.

Dear Polly,

I was introduced to your work a year ago through Vaibhav’s Writing on…