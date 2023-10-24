'We Had So Much Passion Together, but He Doesn't Want More!'
You're learning how to keep your emotions and desires safe from harm. Accept that mistakes will be made, and keep learning.
Scene of a Dream (1961) by Helen Lundeberg
Dear Polly,
Please don’t be thrown off by the mistakes I’ll inevitably make, as English is not my native language.
Almost 3 months ago, my boyfriend of 6 years broke up with me. It was the right decision. Though we loved each other a lot, I think what weighed on us the most and made our other issues hard to put up…