Black Lava Bridge, Hana Coast No. 1 (1939) by Georgia O’Keeffe

Dear Polly,

I’m a college senior with a really cliché problem: I don’t know what I want to do next. Right now, things are fine. I made excellent grades in high school and had my pick of colleges to attend. I chose a well-regarded school and made more excellent grades there, with some fulfillin…