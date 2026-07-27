Ask Polly

Ask Polly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RennDoll's avatar
RennDoll
9h

This letter and Polly's response pulled up a painful memory for me: outside a restaurant on the sidewalk when a man I had been dating for maybe half a year said 'he couldn't be with me because I didn't feel like home.' I was crushed, truly. I was intensely caught up in the relationship and always felt like I was on thin ice and in a place of trying to prove I was worth him choosing me. Years later, I now know that I needed to have stopped thinking I needed to build a 'home' that others were seeking and instead only invite those into MY home who proved they were worthy. It's so clear to me that I would never have felt comfortable in a home built for him or any other man I dated and was rejected by. I'm glad they moved on and I see it clearly now, even if it was painful at the time. Moving away from hoping to being chosen to I was doing the choosing and honoring who I am, (which I now acknowledge that I am not for most people!) has been the most healing journey of my life. It took me decades to find my way here but I'd if I could've done it back in my twenties...my thirties would have been far more enjoyable! Honor your uniqueness, accept that others are blindly making decisions about you and other people that you have no control over, and trust your path. Beautiful response from Polly as always.

Reply
Share
Amanda Choo Quan's avatar
Amanda Choo Quan
12h

How does this work when you are 37, not 23? When you *have* taken all the advice, read all the things, established a life that you try to make independent and fulfilling, when you have the cats, the home, the career, the hobbies...but also the dating apps that are literally matchless, the in-person events that yield nothing? Today I told myself that I would take myself as I am -- and I again find myself crying the way that I did yesterday. I am so tired of grieving what was and embracing what is and still feeling as though -- beyond the walls of the life I have made for myself -- I am invisible.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Heather Havrilesky and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Havrilesky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture