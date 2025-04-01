Reality (1983), Dorothea Tanning

Dear Polly,

Lately I've noticed I'm always trying to get out of anything that's on my calendar, even if it's something I want to do, or totally don't mind doing. I'm going to the gym after work today, great, wonderful, happy to tick that off my list, but all day whenever anything happens I'm finding myself thinking "Maybe this will be why I can't go tonight.” I have a tummy grumble, maybe I'll be too sick. Work is a bit busy, maybe I'll have to work late and miss my class. Maybe I should cancel it now so I can take it off my mental plate. But I'm not sick, and I won't need to work late, I'm just constantly thinking of excuses and reasons not to go. There's nothing else I'd rather do instead at 6 pm tonight, but I just can't seem to get my mind on board with that.

It's getting exhausting and I can see I've canceled things in the past because of this kind of thinking. Now that I'm noticing it, it's just plain annoying. Do you know what this is? Do you know what I could do to stop it/ fix it/ get around it?

Can't Stop (Thinking About) Canceling

Dear CSTAC,

I used to be like you. I wanted to cancel every plan I made, but not for any particular reason. I just didn’t want to spend the whole day with a plan looming over my head.

You might think I wanted to live more spontaneously, but that wasn’t it. If a group of friends insisted on playing everything by ear, it drove me out of my mind. I wanted a time and a place set in stone.

Even so, every obligation felt like homework or an onerous medical procedure. I would get tripped up by the logistics: Oof, remember to take a shower in time. Remember to leave early. That’s a lot of driving. You’ll be home late. Too bad you can’t just sit right here in your soft pants eating ramen instead.

Last night I watched the documentary “Don’t Die,” about Bryan Johnson, that wealthy tech dude who’s trying to live forever. Beyond the perversity of such an obvious and excessive feat of self-branding, what struck me is that Johnson seems to be on a shame-and-trauma-induced quest for total control. He wakes up before dawn, works out, takes hundreds of vitamins, bathes in red lights, receives plasma transfusions from his teenage son, and applies therapeutic shocks to his penis to increase erections. By casting his lifestyle as a courageous experiment designed to help humankind, he spins his rigidity into something honorable, enviable, bold. His heroism also means he’s finally emancipated from his chubby-kid past — to continue to be a hero, he can’t eat fast food, he can’t date anyone who goes to bed late, he can’t stray from his plan for a single second. Even though Johnson identifies his Mormon upbringing as oppressive, his lifestyle is a redemptive but also nostalgic quest, a return to the past and a way of making sure the future never arrives.

Last week, the New York Times ran a feature about Johnson’s fondness for non-disclosure agreements. On social media, Johnson asserted that the NDAs “try to create clear boundaries and expectations, so that trust isn’t left to chance.” This statement lies at the white hot center of Johnson’s pursuit, which isn’t about living forever so much as eliminating all unknowns, obliterating all uncertainty, and legally guaranteeing complete and total control over your physical and also emotional experiences. In other words, his experiment is also about surrender: surrendering to the (sometimes dubious) “science” of extending your life span, surrendering to plans and structures that are valiantly justified as helpful to humankind, but also surrendering a sensitive, intelligent mind’s anxious need for control and perfection to a perfect plan for a perfect body and eternal (safe, sterile, isolated) life. Johnson often asserts that “the mind is dead.” He then explains that he’s been much happier ever since he prioritized his body and now rejects his mind’s neurotic circling.

In other words, all of these efforts at control — planning and scheduling and documenting and legally protecting every minute of your life and putting your body through a daily obstacle course — are aimed at a way for your mind and heart to finally find rest and peace.

The irony, of course, is that this quest for ETERNAL LIFE is actually a quest for DEATH: No more tormenting, neurotic thoughts, no uncertainty, no unknowns, no awkwardness, no misunderstandings, no sickness, no fear, no distrust, no sadness, no decline, no messiness, no conflicts, no bewilderment. You will remain exactly this smart and fit and beautiful forever. Cue The Beatles: Nothing’s gonna change my world.

Being alive — fully, truly, thrillingly, dangerously alive — is the opposite of this. Engaging and connecting with yourself, with your thoughts and feelings and body and heart, with this day and the unpredictable humans in it: these are necessarily risky and unnerving actions. Every day, we age a little. The weather shifts. People we know grow into shapes we don’t recognize. Our desires bend and move and transform into other desires. We are taken by surprise, over and over again.

So here’s what I want you to realize about your own struggles right now: Just as Johnson’s lifestyle doesn’t constitute a valiant quest for longevity so much as a drive to escape the anxiety-inducing unknowns of being fully alive, your distaste for plans isn’t a bold pursuit of more improvisation and spontaneity or even more alone time so much as an urge for LESS: less engagement, less hassles, less unknowns, less discomfort.

There’s a lot of anxiety in your picture, in other words. Some anxiety is generated by your mind, which has the bad habit of latching onto any plan and recasting it as something you don’t want. Some anxiety is in your storytelling, which imagines that the only real relief from uncertainty, stress, awkwardness, and other calamities lies in eliminating all unnecessary plans from your schedule and also becoming better, better, best.

But what do you do with the time you’ve created for yourself? Do you luxuriate at home, relishing your evenings, feeling absolutely certain that you are truly a human being who wants to be alone as much as possible? Do you return from a dinner with friends feeling depleted and angry, while you crawl into bed after a night alone feeling deeply satisfied? Do you come home from the gym feeling annoyed that you worked out?

In my life, every quest for LESS has been a disguised plea for MORE: More satisfaction, more engagement, more joy. I used to say “I hate being too busy,” and as true as this felt, what I meant was “I hate blaming myself for every single decision I make” and “I hate the stories I tell about my obligations in advance” and “I hate taking on projects I don’t believe in” and “I hate feeling locked into friendships where I don’t feel like I can tell the truth” and “I hate pretending to like things that I don’t like” and “I hate having to act cheerful when I’m in a bad mood.”

“I hate being too busy” also meant “I’m anxious” and “I don’t know how to be less anxious because whenever I leave the house, I feel inauthentic, on edge, and overwhelmed.” These are the sounds that shame and trauma make, and they can keep you from making plans with old friends (even though you feel at ease with them), stop you from going to the gym (even though you feel better when you leave), prevent you from taking classes in something you’re bad at (even though, eventually, you don’t mind being bad at things; it actually feels good to just do stuff without expectations), and keep you at home every night (even though there’s a kind of dread that sets in after several days in a row of binge-watching whatever).

When you’re anxious, you want peace. You want your mind to be dead. You want total control over the future. You overvalue your thoughts about events before they happen and undervalue your feelings about events after they happen.

In other words, you undervalue yourself. You cast blame every day. You preemptively blame yourself for the way your mind works and the stories you tell. But this blame isn’t new; it’s an outcropping of your shame, which is a constant in your life. You’re ashamed of how little you want to DO THINGS but you’re also ashamed of not doing enough.

I want you to try this radical notion on for size: You’re ashamed of yourself and everything you do.

Check in and see if it’s true: You get on the bus and you imagine that people don’t like the sight of you. At work, you say something that’s designed to be helpful but you correct yourself afterwards because it wasn’t quite right. You walk into social situations coaching yourself on what not to do, and you leave second-guessing your words and behaviors. This is how debilitating shame plays out in day-to-day life: You live inside your head and your head is your enemy.

So even though it may be that you find plans and scheduling and being busy oppressive, the heart of the matter is that you find EVERYTHING oppressive, because you’re oppressed by the steady notion that you’re DOING EVERYTHING WRONG, ALL THE TIME.

So instead of MORE WRONG CHOICES, you want LESS. You want peace and rest from the shame you feel over all of your bad choices every day, big and small. But even when you get peace and rest? You don’t feel better. You feel worse.

The answer to this state of affairs is not to power down your mind entirely while locking in a rigid schedule that you never question (Bryan Johnson’s strategy). While that’s a decent short-term solution, over the long haul, you’ll (rightly) start to wonder why the fuck you’re doing the things you do, and because you’re not allowed to think or feel, just adhere to a bulletproof, perfectionist plan, you won’t know and you’ll feel ashamed of any (necessarily slow, difficult) effort to try to find out. To remain the valiant hero, you can never change course.

Instead, the answer is to attune yourself to what you enjoy, and give yourself the absolute right to pursue enjoyment, free of the constant measuring and guilting and shaming and corrections and noises of your mind.

This is far less simple than it sounds. Because for someone who’s ashamed of her own body and mind, what’s enjoyable? When shame has rendered you inauthentic and neurotic about most of what you do, soft pants and soft serve are the only enjoyable-sounding options. And lord knows, I am NOT taking a stand against soft pants and soft serve here! Never! I just want to make you aware that you might crave THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF WHAT YOU BELIEVE YOU CRAVE.

That’s why every reflective, thoughtful, accepting, calm journey into your own preferences and desires, pushing away shame left and right, yields such surprising results. For example: I moved away from LA because I wanted a calmer, simpler, smaller life, and now I’m busier and more scheduled and more social than ever. But I know why I do everything I do. I’m allowed to speak my mind. I’m allowed to change course as needed. I’m allowed to be very bad at things as I learn — forever bad at things, if necessary. LESS led to MORE, because as I eliminated empty ambitions and pointless obligations, I suddenly had all of this free time and space for activities and pursuits that felt GOOD, that I didn’t dread, that I didn’t worry about, that I refused to overthink or evaluate.

Less evaluating and berating and shaming leads to more enjoyment, more pleasure. And also? Sometimes just doing some random activity, on a regular schedule, that makes you feel stupid and outmatched and unskilled and awkward, actually leads you to feel more relaxed and accepting and alive inside your skin. Because by taking on something hard and mostly pointless, you’re surrendering control. You’re giving up on perfection. You can’t overthink such a thing or correct yourself constantly because the entire pursuit is one big fuck-up after another. You become tolerant of surrender, of lack of control, of simply existing.

That’s peace — the fully, truly, thrillingly, dangerously alive kind of peace that makes you keep your inconvenient and pesky plans in spite of your love of soft pants and naps and binge-watching whatever. It’s the kind of peace that makes it okay to say no sometimes, and to bail on a plan occasionally. It’s the kind of peace that lowers your anxiety and erodes your shame.

So I want to congratulate you for noticing that you dread ALL PLANS. This is the start of your path away from neuroticism and shame, toward pleasure and desire and joy. This path begins with jittery nerves and annoying scheduling and committing to things you’re not even sure you like. This path includes awkwardness and firmer boundaries and irritations and more honesty and unpredictable strangers and yes, some oppressive obligations. There are no heroic stories to tell. In fact, your dread may increase at first!

Remind yourself that it’s all an experiment. You might try one thing and discover that you like the opposite thing. You’re the one who decides. Resist the urge to imagine trouble in advance, or second-guess your choices after the fact. Disinvite shame and welcome curiosity. Show up and notice how you feel.

Keep showing up without evaluating anything or measuring the validity of your choices. This isn’t about mastery, it’s about pleasure. Pleasure erodes shame. Perfectionism heightens shame. Eventually, you will learn to embrace reality, good and bad, irritating and thrilling. You will learn to tolerate flaws and fumbles and uncertainty and unknowns. You will learn to enjoy the mysteries and the hassles of being fully alive.

When you are fully, dangerously alive, every day is bracing, unnerving, bewildering. There are calamities waiting around every corner. People are terrible and delightful in unexpected ways every day. The temperature rises and falls, the winds shift, the sun disappears behind a cloud, your mood lifts and then darkens.

But this life doesn’t last that long. Taste every disappointment, feel every shock, relish every tear, savor each new discovery.

You don’t know a thing about the person you’ll turn out to be in a few years. That’s what’s so incredible: When you’re fully alive, you’re constantly surprised. Joy springs from surprise, from uncertainty, from surrender. Romance and trust and deep communion are always left to chance. Dare to cultivate curiosity instead of fear and control. Dare to celebrate whatever comes next.

Polly

