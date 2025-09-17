Ask Polly

Holly
16h

I would love to know how the writer is doing now; I hope she’s re-married to someone less weasely, or having a fucking fantastic time on her own. Either way, I hope that she’s no longer allocating any emotional space to this guy. What a prick.

Jabari
16h

Being ghosted never feels good... it leaves this raw sense of incompletion, of “What did I do wrong?” That hunger for an answer can almost become its own loop, pulling you back toward the very person who hurt you.

Polly, I really resonated with what you said about how this woman’s fate was sealed once she started talking to someone who was already unhappy in their relationship. I’ve been on the other side of that dynamic before, and I agree there’s a truth there. But I wonder if there’s a way to frame this beyond good/bad or right/wrong, beyond “mistake.”

Labeling someone as simply “a person to avoid” can become its own kind of fantasy. It keeps us focused on identifying them... the bad one, the escapist... rather than turning inward to ask: Why am I drawn to this in the first place?

That’s the deeper question. Because it’s possible she was engaging in a kind of escapism, too. Even the act of repeatedly reaching out to him, asking what she did wrong, can be seen as a way of escaping her own silence... her own presence with the hurt. It’s a way of outsourcing the work of being with herself.

This is why I think advice like “don’t date people like this” often falls flat. When we’re deep in a fantasy, we can’t control it through rules or warnings. That’s why smart, “self-aware” people still end up repeating the same patterns. Intellectual understanding isn’t the same as embodied understanding. Until you can really feel and name the part of yourself that is seeking something through that fantasy, you’ll keep mistaking the projection for reality.

In that sense, advice that focuses only on avoiding certain “types” of people can actually strengthen the pattern. We’re often most susceptible to the very qualities we’ve exiled in ourselves. What we can’t bear to acknowledge internally, we project outward... and when it appears in another person, it feels magnetic.

The real work isn’t about avoiding these people altogether. It’s about seeing clearly what part of us is doing the seeking, the escaping, the projecting. Once that’s visible, the pattern begins to lose its hold.

