Ask Polly

Ask Polly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RH's avatar
RH
4h

really could've used this as a 21 year old, but I eventually learned some of these lessons on my own! Trusting myself has been the surest way towards my own happiness and "success," even if what I choose seems to be counter to the prevailing wisdom about stability and happiness. great advice

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grace Drigo's avatar
Grace Drigo
4h

I honestly wish someone would have told me all of this after graduation. Perhaps it might have helped me not feel so lost. 🩵

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Havrilesky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture