Nell
3d

My number one tip for making new friends is PLAN THINGS. You meet someone in the wild who seems cool? Get their contact info (Instagram, phone number, whatever) and then the next day reach out and say “Hey it was great meeting you? Would you like to do [X] with me this weekend?” If they say they are busy, follow up once or twice with other plans. Send silly memes to stay connected in between.

I have made SEVERAL very close friends by meeting them once and then saying “I have a cabin trip planned with my friends in a couple weeks. Would you like to come? You may have to sleep on a couch so you won’t have to pay anything, just show up!” These trips started with maybe 3 of us, and now… sometimes we get 15-20 people. Turns out the type people I love are ones who will say “Sure. I don’t know anybody who will be there, but you don’t seem like a murderer so I will show up.” This is an advanced technique, so don’t feel bad if you start with just going to a museum or a coffee shop or a walk through a park or whatever is happening that strikes your fancy. But reaching out, following up, staying connected, and making plans has been The Way for me.

Another much easier technique for breaking the ice with strangers has been keeping a variety of fidget toys in my purse. If I’m standing around somewhere and see someone ELSE just standing around not really engaged with anybody I sidle up to them and say “Hey, do you like fidget toys?” If they say “umm… no?” I say “I bet I have SOMETHING in here that will click.” And then I pull out one at a time and let them try them. Is this highly strange and neurodivergent? Probably. But it’s also harmless and I’ve had a 100% success rate with them feeling more included.

Turns out you can also just walk up to a group of people who seem cool. Break the ice by complimenting somebody on something. Then be honest and say “I don’t know anybody here. What are you guys talking about?” Usually they’ll let you hang around for a little while and be part of the conversation. If you click, follow the above steps and exchange contact info and then follow up to invite them to something.

Making friends is HARD. But it’s not impossible.

Maura Lynch
3d

Heather, What a great answer, the entire reply!

“Detach yourself from predetermined outcome.”

Leading with an open mind, and a positive attitude, is good for our mental health. The older I get, the more I ask myself if new people are right for me rather than if they think I am “okay.” I know that hurt is a possibility in any relationship, and I know the right friendship is worth that risk.

