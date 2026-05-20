Ask Polly

Ask Polly

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Moonstruck's avatar
Moonstruck
3d

WRM, I’d like to emphasize something in Polly’s response: modeling your politics and your feminism by example is not a one-and-done thing. It sounds like you and your partner have (through struggle and therapy) figured out how to communicate your needs and figure out flexible, if imperfect and probably non-permanent, solutions. That’s great! Those are the rocks on which many relationships crash and are destroyed, and you’re navigating them. The choice you make now is unlikely to remain permanent for the rest of your daughter’s childhood, and watching her parents negotiate time and money and domestic obligations over and over from a place of mutual respect is a great opportunity for her. I stayed home full time, pregnant and nursing and caring for my 3 babies/small children, for several years, while their dad earned all the money. Then their dad took a one year sabbatical to stay home with them (incredible privilege, I know) while I went back to school full time. Then we traded off child care duties with some daycare mixed in, while I finished my degree. Then we were both working full time. Then for a several years I was the primary breadwinner and I worked so many hours that my youngest daughter’s kindergarten classmates had no idea who I was. Point being, the kids didn’t just see one thing. Most jobs don’t last 18 years, right? And families (especially those open to a pragmatic give-and-take between the adults) will model that across the years and years of childhood. It’s far more important that a daughter see her mother thriving than that she sees her working for pay, but crushed and miserable. Kids whose mom is self-directed, independent-minded, an equal partner in her romantic relationship, and prioritizing her own well being (alongside theirs) - that’s important to model, too.

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scabrielle's avatar
scabrielle
3d

Some solid advice from Polly here. I think the sentence around “my daughter to expect to work a full time job” is tricky. Many people are not currently able to even find a full time job right now. I haven’t been able to work a full time job in my entire adult life, and I have also had to deal with my parent’s shame around that, which led to a lot of shame of my own. I agree with Polly, modeling joy and specifically the feminist idea that there are about 100,000 ways to live a Full Life Full Time that maybe won’t involve husbands, kids or career in the conventional sense, ones that won’t be obviously presented to you is so incredibly important. Our biggest jobs as humans is to create a path that feels right and challenging and enjoyable enough to savor the privilege of experiencing it.

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