Amelia Wilson
To the Crack Smoking Scientist: as someone who turned 50 last year and spent most of my life "shoulding" instead of knowing/doing what I want, I heartily agree with everything Polly said. I also must tell you that when you do start fully living according to your own whims, passions, and wants, other people notice, and are wowed by it! Some will judge and grumble but that's because they're jealous. Being authentic is what we all secretly want (but are afraid of) and it is SO COOL to see a fellow human DOING IT! It gives other people permission to live fuller, better lives. Good luck!

Franklin's avatar
Franklin
1h

Dear CSS—

Stop shoulding all over yourself!

Yeah it’s trite; you’ve probably heard it. Yet it’s one of the hardest changes I’m still working on. Obviously it’s worth it! That loud incessant shouldy voice is an old motherfucker. He is so sure he’s right, that if I don’t match some image from my family/school/the world then I’ll PROVE what a failure fuckup I obviously am.

And yeah, I am a fuckup by many external metrics. But I care a LOT less now! And that is a huge relief, allows a lot of joy in.

I like to say now, I’m not living by that yardstick—but it’s still leaning in the corner of the room.

It’ll probably be there on my deathbed, looking for an opening to jump in and mock, shame, belittle, berate…

Eat a fat dick, yardstick! (Thanks Heather!)

Also CSS, when I started deep therapy they had to point at a list of the “6 Primary Emotions” and ask us (mostly men) to use feelings words. Not “fine” or “bad.” Especially not a whole explainy chapter about what happened or why I did whatever or why it was someone else’s fault.

It was so hard. Just naming feelings: “I feel… um… sad. And um… maybe afraid? Oh, is there more? I don’t think so. Angry? Oh no, not angry. Hmmm… well maybe a little FRUSTRATED. Oh, that’s in the Anger category? OK, then, a little angry too.”

Of course it’s superficial and crass to reduce all emotions to happiness/joy, sadness, anger, fear, surprise, and disgust. But it helps to start there when we don’t have experience naming our feelings. Maybe you’re already good at it! But just in case, this was a useful way for me to learn.

Then it was helpful to use a more expansive list of nuanced feelings.

One therapist gave me lovely feedback: When I ask what you’re feeling, you close your eyes and put your hand on your chest.

I do? Wow, hadn’t realized. Now I can do it consciously. I like that about myself.

So excited you’re on this journey! Let us know how it goes!

