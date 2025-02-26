High Tide (1972), Dorothea Tanning

Some days, I want to cut to the chase around here and talk very directly about what it takes to feel good.

Because the truth is that most of us overthink everything in maladaptive, unproductive ways. Our thoughts rarely lead to understanding or deeper connections or satisfaction or even arresting art. Yet we continue to trust our overactive, neurotic minds and force them to do the work of our hearts, our bodies, and our souls. Our brains race in circles like abused employees, trying to do the jobs of three people, and we wonder why we eventually grow panicked, skeptical, or despondent.

Aggressive words usher forth from a mouth ruled by a mind that is trying to love something the heart doesn’t love, trying to find joy that only the body can reach, trying to fix a problem the soul knows is a waste of time. Regrets pile up in a body ruled by a mind that thinks every misunderstanding is a mark of failure, every tiny mistake is a profound miscalculation and therefore a source of guilt, every loss is preventable and not inevitable. Stress accumulates in a heart that loves irrationally, always a child, effusive and ebullient, but is ruled by a mind that decides, in a state of overworked chaotic unease, that irrational love is always a path to pain. Precious resources — the soul’s electric inspiration, the body’s soaring sensations, the heart’s enormous wells of love — are wasted in service to the mind’s rigid, defensive, self-recriminating dictates.

Obviously we’re all shaped by the structures of our times, and our times serve and stimulate and agitate our overactive minds, tricking us into believing that thought is the same as action, talk is the same as movement, obedience or passive acquiescence or even indifference are the same as loyalty, as romance, as love. The primary relief we’re offered from our overstimulated, frantic minds comes in the form of screens that seem to soothe, seem to offer escape, seem to play to the desires of the heart, body, and soul. But the more we reach for succor through screens, the more disembodied, alienated, and paralyzed we feel. Intimate glimpses of the lives of people we’ve never met, violent scenes from distant locations, bad news on the home front are punctuated by false idols, quick fixes, and distracting puzzles.

Our minds already have extra jobs, and now they’re flooded with fake solutions, seduced and teased and tempted by images and sounds and messages that promise relief or emancipation or transformation. Our minds greedily cling to the repeating message that our bodies can feel included, our hearts can feel loved, our souls can feel embraced. But each shiny façade leads our minds down another dead-end path, multiplying our neuroticism, our self-loathing, our anxiety, our insecurity.

We chase relief. We are addicted to the promise of rest and peace and fulfillment. But satisfaction never comes. After each mirage fails to deliver, we feel increasingly unnerved, anguished, irritated, pessimistic, and anxious.

These dark sensations, incited by the structures of our times, might simply dissipate, if our bodies had the authority to metabolize them, if our hearts had the chance to welcome and learn from them, if our souls had the opportunity to guide us patiently through the inky abyss, teaching us to encounter both darkness and new sources of light with equal curiosity. But the mind has been told that it’s the ultimate authority, overworked and frazzled and confused or not. So our minds translate dark sensations into rigid narratives of failure. Even as our times continue to actively shape us into dissatisfied, twitchy, bewildered animals, clinging to our devices and cowering from the wild natural world that could soothe us, our minds blame us for our unhappiness.

We are embarrassed by our inability to feel good. We live in times that reinforce dissatisfaction and fear and despair while repeating the message that any sluggish or sullen inability to get with the program, to move triumphantly forward, is a failure of the individual’s mind and imagination.

Thankfully, our hearts and bodies and souls have an impressive ability to ignore our minds. Our animal hearts refuse to surrender to the perverse dictates of our neurotic, overburdened brains. Our resilient bodies show us that we crave action, motion, hard work, sunshine, presence, connection. Our divine souls reject the absurdities of the mind — those rigid, shameful narratives built to echo the rigid, shameful narratives of the times.

Thanks to this resilience, feeling good today, in this moment, is as simple as emancipating your mind, heart, body, and soul from the self-destructive perversions of the times, as amplified and enforced by devices and the structures and systems that broadcast confusion into them. Feeling good right now is as simple as taking a breath and asking what your heart wants, what your body wants, what your soul wants. This practice necessarily includes daring to question those who instruct you, day in and day out, usually without knowing it, in the art of hopelessness and compromise and making yourself smaller and more conveniently passive and depleted.

An overworked mind will often surrender without a fight to any force that promises rest or relief – a break from feeling overworked, a temporary respite from shame, or a clearly lit path that leads anywhere else. So the battle for joy begins by resisting the temptation to be led by external forces that are far less empowered, less brilliant, less enlightened, and less joyful than your mind, body, heart, and soul already are.

The simple answer to joy is this: Figure out how to be a benevolent leader to your body. Attune yourself to what your body wants — how often it wants to eat and drink and move through the natural world. Find new ways to respect your effusive heart, to wander through the world with your endless ability to love behind the wheel. Wake up early or stay up late in order to listen closely to your soul’s exquisite desires at an hour when the world is quiet and you’re all alone.

Once you put more trust in your body, heart, and soul, you’ll start to notice when people speak to you like your mistakes offer more significant information about who you are than the fact that you tried in the first place. You’ll recognize when people ask questions with one correct answer in mind, their egos guiding every inquiry back to the same self-glorifying, limited place without realizing it. You’ll become aware of unhappy minds that reflexively seek more unhappiness in the world, because sometimes only unhappy news and events can relieve the intense shame inflicted on the unhappy by our times. You’ll hear the unbearable shame and despair behind blaming words. You’ll notice projections of envy and anger in the voices around you.

That’s when you’ll understand that you can’t wait around for someone else to save you. You have to grow into a leader. You require the mind of a leader and also the body and heart of a leader. (A soul is always a leader, no matter what you do. Its wisdom is apparent when you notice what moves you, what inspires you, what feels like salvation, what looks pointless and unnecessary.)

You’re already smart enough and wise enough to know which path you should take forward. That’s what your soul will tell you, consistently, if you listen closely enough. Your soul will tell you to stop putting your faith in external sources of authority (LIKE ME FOR EXAMPLE - NOT KIDDING!) who will never understand what’s in your heart and mind or what your particular body wants. The only job a person like me has in this world is to remind you to look more deeply into yourself.

But you can’t get confused by our times and start believing that what I mean is that you need to USE YOUR BRAIN MORE and DECIDE what you’re doing wrong and what the RIGHT way to do things is. Looking deeply inside yourself doesn’t mean giving your depleted mind more jobs. It means: Feel the moment. Breathe. Allow the world to be the way it is right now. Welcome the flaws and imperfections and fears that haunt you all the way into your body. Permit them under your skin, and treat them as beautiful. Invite darkness and sadness into your life, to mingle with your hopes and your joy.

Give your body and heart more authority. Give your mind a break. Listen to your soul.

How can you trust that these actions will bring more joy and sensation and deep connection and satisfaction into your life? Well, if merely focusing on your body and your heart and your soul feels good right now, feels expansive, gives you new ideas or a glimmer of hope or just relaxes you, then there’s wisdom and life there.

Most of us are enduring a desperate state of grief and need, thanks to the massive burdens we place on our minds. So when you read words that suggest that there’s an alternative to living this way, you feel lighter. Your mind recognizes that it can’t work as hard as it’s been working. Your body wants more action, more nutrients, more satisfying work, more movement, more light, more fresh air. Your heart wants to show itself, instead of drowning in its irrational, ecstatic oceans of love. Your soul wants you to recognize your undeniable connection to everyone and everything in this world, how you hold echoes of every living thing, how every living thing echoes you.

Wild, savage words about your heart and soul and body feel good to you because these forces are treated as invisible and irrelevant by our times. The status quo is to mimic the paths of those around us without noticing that most people today endure misery without being conscious of it, attributing their despair to external causes: I am not free enough, rich enough, healthy enough, smart enough, famous enough, beautiful enough, loved enough, accepted enough.

Yet somehow the most famous people on earth are never famous enough; they work tirelessly to achieve more fame. The smartest people on earth don’t feel smart enough; their words lead everyone back to more of their words, too ego-driven to take gigantic, imaginative leaps through the unknown toward true brilliance. The richest people on earth don’t feel rich enough; they crave more wealth, more power, higher highs, destroying whatever good they once brought into being with their recursive, neurotic, controling grabs for more.

These are the hazardous byproducts of our times. We use our exhausted minds to flee sadness and we flee wonder and joy along with it. We apply our enfeebled minds to problems that only our hearts can solve. We engulf ourselves in worlds that don’t belong to us through our screens, and then wonder why we feel so alienated, so alone, so uneasy, so out of sorts.

Your body wants you to feel good by moving more, breathing more deeply, welcoming the natural world into your senses. Your soul wants you to understand your connection to all things by attuning yourself to others, by releasing yourself from the prison of self-consciousness, and by building something, big or small, that feels right to you. Your heart wants you to spread your generosity to people who need it, and to notice people around you who are real and vibrant and deeply flawed. We are all surrounded by imperfect, shame-ruled works of art who are longing for deep connection.

Feeling good, like deep connection, is an act of daring. No matter what else happens today or tomorrow, dare to feel good. Reaching for good feelings takes courage. Shame bursts in the door without warning. Pain creeps into view. Regrets burble up through the floorboards.

Dare to feel good, even as despair lingers at the edges of the picture, even as doubts rattle your nerves, even as uncertainty looms. Let in what’s real, what’s wild, what’s unpredictable, what’s unknown. This darkness is romantic. This life is sublime. Dare to believe it.

Thanks for reading Ask Polly! This column publishes 1-2x a week for paid subscribers. One-year paid subscriptions are always available to those who are struggling financially. Send subscription requests, advice letters, and looming existential inquiries to askpolly@protonmail.com. Remember that pain, disappointment, and uncertainty are also resources that can bring you more inspiration, more satisfaction, more connection, and more joy. Let it all in.

Share