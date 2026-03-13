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Ask Polly

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Kate Zellmer's avatar
Kate Zellmer
7h

As someone who quit her job without a plan at the end of the year because I was tired of working on a path that was tiring and not working for me, but have been feeling VERY unmoored as to what to do next, this arrived in my inbox at the exact right time. Already thinking about how I can take more of an experimental approach moving forward.

Thanks for sharing!

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That bird's avatar
That bird
34m

I think a lot of us are frozen in place because of the current "sky is falling" mindset about the job market (at least here in the Bay Area). Thank you for the words and it helps nudge me a little (I'm scared 😄)...

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