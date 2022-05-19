'I Fell Out of Love and Broke My Own Heart!'
You won't cultivate deep connections until you learn to make your tender, fearful core self feel loved and safe.
Barn (1926) by Georgia O’Keeffe
Dear Polly,
A few months ago I started dating someone who was a close friend for eight years or so. She had a boyfriend but everyone knew our chemistry was electric. I respected her boyfriend so did not make any advances but kept her as a casual friend.
Her boyfriend cheated on her a lot, they broke up, and I finally asked h…