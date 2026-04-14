Ask Polly

Ask Polly

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KL's avatar
KL
9hEdited

This post is REAL TALK

I'm fortunate to not have my fantasy be "romance with a magical person" , but I definitely have a fantasy that functions in a similar way: "romance with a magical creative career." As if somehow, all the validation of my life will come from achieving a certain amount of something (success? audience? admiration? impact? consistency in my practice?), and I have to wait for that level of achievement to allow myself to be happy.

The only thing that saves me from this fantasy is knowing lots of other creative people at various levels of success, and seeing that 1) the target called "success" is always moving, and 2) people's happiness seems completely unrelated, or even inversely related, to how much success they have.

I also try to keep a spectrum of relative jealousy in my head: I have achieved things that other people would are jealous of. Other people have achieved things that I am jealous of. If you zoom out to the cosmic level, we are all tiny bugs scrabbling for millimeters. I find this very comforting. But the yearning of that little bug to crawl is the beautiful life force inside us, so the tiny millimeters DO matter. But relative measurement doesn't matter.

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JO's avatar
JO
10hEdited

The timing of this could not have been better. I'm currently in the throes of my latest "anxious person longing for an avoidant" dynamic. Despite the years of therapy and inner work, I still completely abandon myself when the opportunity arises to seek approval from a man who will never give it to me. My brain is like - maybe, just maybe, this time you'll get that final stamp of approval and love at long last, and the search will be over and you'll be known and you'll be loved until the end of days.

But as Polly says, the answer is never out there and coming to that realization is hard. You have to let go of the fantasy and grieve the loss of it and of the person it was attached to. But unfortunately, if your goal is to finally feel fulfilled over that fire in your veins, this person is not going to be able to do it for you. They will drag you down further than you can imagine.

If they didn't choose you in the past, it likely has nothing to do with you and really doesn't have to be that deep. The same way you've likely opted to not be with people several times in your life for whatever personal reason that has nothing to do with whether that person was "good enough". This man from your history doesn't hold some mystical set of answers and the sole ability to validate you. He's just a man! (BTW "it's not that deep" is one of the more helpful self-talk mantras that I employ these days).

Sigh. It's hard out there LTC. I will speak for myself, but I've been exploring how to get more out of my mind and into my body. The answers likely aren't in your head. It's about finding ways to get grounded when your mind takes control of your body and nervous system. I love what Polly says about "resolving to support your curiosity as much as possible" and about pouring that fire into the existing relationships in your life. How can we redirect this energy towards places we know in our hearts are safe, secure, loving, and fruitful?

Sending you a big hug.

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