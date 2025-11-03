Ask Polly

Ask Polly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzette's avatar
Suzette
5h

Such good and powerful advice! Gathering the courage to say the thing without any expectation of what the response will be has been the biggest thing I have done to learn to trust myself. I am saying the thing out loud, so that I can hold on to myself, if it improves a relationship then that is a bonus, but at the very least I have been a good friend to myself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Quality Control's avatar
Quality Control
5h

This is great advice. So good

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Havrilesky
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture