Ask Polly

Ask Polly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell's avatar
Stephanie C. Bell
2d

You are so gifted Heather. I loved this wisdom more than words can say:

"Not every person in the world will have this experience of meeting a total weirdo and having that weirdo recognize the goodness and beauty in them. Not every friend will greet our odd quirks with total enthusiasm. It’s truly amazing when you find someone who sees your strangest traits and even your glaring weaknesses as charming and delightful.

But that’s not the point, to me. The real point is that it’s our job as humans to be that person for ourselves. That’s how we teach ourselves to be that person for someone else.

BEING THAT PERSON FOR SOMEONE ELSE IS THE BEST JOB IN THE WORLD!"

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Zannah's avatar
Zannah
2d

Love love love love this. Thank you both. I'd just read the latest school of life article 'what is the point of love?' and what a great combo!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Heather Havrilesky · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture