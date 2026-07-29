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4everjules's avatar
4everjules
1d

These words are beyond perfect….its all such a struggle. I always say I liked life better before the internet. My 20- something kids look at me like I’m from another galaxy when I say this. I mean it to the depths of my soul.

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1 reply by Heather Havrilesky
Gianni's avatar
Gianni
1d

I go out without my phone a lot these days. Whole Saturdays where it just sits at home on the charger. I do have my apple watch so I can get messages or use maps, if I need it. Thinking about leaving it at home more, and instead of a phone, carrying a small digital camera in my front jean pocket to take pictures. That's all I need.

If I do have my phone with me, I will not want to but still read it while I walk around the city. I will look at it while walking the dog. I have this sense of let me get through these emails now, so I can do other stuff later. It's hard to resist. I've trained myself to be as productive as possible, now time to reconsider the value of that.

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