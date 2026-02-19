Ask Polly

Hi, Horribly Typical grandma here about to fulfill a dream of moving to be near my gradchildren and all 3 (yes! In the same town!) of my children but somehow I forgot how much moving sucks. Also I didnt/dont love my city of 30 yrs anymore but found myself sobbing with grief to leave it at 2am today. My sweet house! My cute yard! Oh no, what have I done!?! I SCHEDULED A BON VOYAGE PARTY!? Why would I ever do that!?! Aaaarrrrggghhhh

Thanks Teresa, me too.

"One of the worst things about the internet is that it teaches us to see every aspect of the human condition as stereotypical. Our most fundamental battles and tribulations as humans were once honored in great literature; now we’re exposed to millions of snide jesters who turn shared rites of passage into disposable punchlines."

Oh gosh. As someone who's spent a lot of time self-deprecatingly saying things like "local woman discovers [people are complicated, endless laundry, grief, etc], news at eleven"... what a wonderful way to put it.

